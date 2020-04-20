Ayushmann Khurrana Relives 'Vicky Donor' Days On Its 8th Anniversary

For Ayushmann Khurrana, his debut film Vicky Donor (2012) marked his arrival in the industry as a clutter-breaking hero ready to take risks and do content-rich cinema on what was earlier considered taboo topics. The film is considered a landmark in Indian cinema, as it dealt with the subject of sperm donation.

Talking about his film on the eighth anniversary of its release on Monday, Ayushmann says, "I will be forever thankful to Shoojit da (director Shoojit Sirkar) for choosing me for Vicky Donor. He gave wind beneath my wings, told an outsider like me that it was okay for me to dream, it was okay for me to chase my passion of being a Hindi film hero.”

Ayushmann says that Vicky Donor was a role of a lifetime for him. "There are so many lovely memories attached to the film," he says. "This taboo-breaking film shaped me as an actor and told people about my intent to do differential and quirky cinema that will stand out for its content.”

To commemorate the event, Ayushmann and director Shoojit Sircar plan something special. They will be doing a chat on their social media platforms to discuss the journey of making the film and share untold anecdotes. “I have planned something really special. Shoojit da and I will go live on our social media and discuss the process of how Vicky Donor was conceptualised by Shoojit da. We will also discuss several unheard anecdotes from the film’s shooting schedule. It will be like a trip down memory lane for us and I’m looking forward to it,” he says.