Ayushmann Khurrana Joins Hands With UNICEF To Raise Voice Against Child Sexual Abuses

Ayushmann has boarded the ministry's key initiative, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), with an aim to make people aware of the protection and legal support that the Act offers against child sexual abuse.

Outlook Web Bureau 22 October 2019
Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has joined hands with UNICEF and Ministry of Women and Child Development to raise awareness and speak up against sexual abuse of children.

Ayushmann has boarded the ministry's key initiative, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), with an aim to make people aware of the protection and legal support that the Act offers against child sexual abuse.

The actor, who recently shot a video for the same cause, said people need to be more vigilant about such cruel offences and raise their voice by reporting it to the authorities.

"As a socially conscious citizen, I would always want to spread the word on matters that are important to our country and matters that need urgent attention. The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) is a hugely important step taken by the ministry to make people aware of the protection and legal support that the act offers against child sexual abuse.

"Crimes against children are the most heinous and I applaud the government and UNICEF’s stand on protecting the future generations of our country,” Ayushmann said in a statement.

The campaign will be played on social media, TV and cinema halls.

(PTI)

