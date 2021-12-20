Asha Parekh Says Her Mother Was The Power Behind Her

Parekh recently discussed marriage, soulmates, life, and friends in an interview with Pinkvilla.

Parekh said that she values her mother's (the late Sudha Parekh) contribution in her successful journey. “She was the power behind me. Whatever I achieved is because of her. At home, I was never treated like a star. If I happened to do something wrong, she’d put me down. She was strict. I had to behave like a normal person at home. It kept me totally rooted. I also give credit to Sashadhar Mukherjee and Nasir Hussain saab,” she added.

Marriage, according to Parekh, is good if it works. Motherhood comes with its own set of responsibilities and one must be around their child. “Sadly, today there’s a lack of tolerance between couples. Marriage implies a lot of adjustments”, she added. Although on the contrary, she said that, “I do miss a soulmate sometimes. Every human being would like to have a soulmate in life.” She also said that she had to take medical advice and consulted Dr Dandekar, who helped her get out of it.

Talking about her friendships, the actress said that Waheeda Rehman, Helen, and her shared a deep friendship, she added that “We’re all down to earth. We gel well. We have a lot to talk and laugh about and have a great time together. We enjoy ourselves. We formed a wonderful group with Nanda, Shammiji, and Sadhana, who sadly passed away.

The actress recalled that even though Sadhana was bedridden she was still gutsy. She said that she visited Sadhana then and remembered telling her that she was a remarkable person. “She didn’t like to discuss her illness, I like to remember her as a happy-go-lucky woman, who loved life and lived up to the end”, she added.

On being asked about Husain she said that “I don’t wish to discuss that aspect of my life. I’ve already written about it in my autobiography.” Beginning with her first film as the lead heroine in 'Dil Deke Dekho,' Parekh and Husain enjoyed a long friendship. Husain went on to cast her as the leading lady in six more films.