﻿
Home »  Website »  Arts & Entertainment »  Asha Bhosle On Birthday Wish From Justin Trudeau: Happy That World Leaders Acknowledge My Presence

Asha Bhosle On Birthday Wish From Justin Trudeau: Happy That World Leaders Acknowledge My Presence

Asha Bhosle receives birthday wishes from Justin Trudeau

Outlook Web Bureau 09 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Asha Bhosle On Birthday Wish From Justin Trudeau: Happy That World Leaders Acknowledge My Presence
Justin Trudeau wishes Asha Bhosle on her birthday
Asha Bhosle On Birthday Wish From Justin Trudeau: Happy That World Leaders Acknowledge My Presence
outlookindia.com
2019-09-09T13:23:29+0530

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wished veteran singer Asha Bhosle on her 86th birthday.

Bhosle on Sunday shared a message sent by Trudeau on Twitter. It read: "It is a great pleasure to send you best wishes and warmest congratulations on the occasion of your eighty sixth birthday."

The Indian singer captioned: "On my 86th birthday, I feel happy that my achievements have put India on the world music map where world leaders acknowledge my presence. Thank you to PM Trudeau of Canada."

Bhosle started her career in the 1940s. With a career spanning over six decades, the 86-year-old has given her fans several hit songs like "Raat akeli hai", "Kajra mohabbat wala", "Dum maro dum" and "Zara sa jhoom loon main" among several others.

She is also a recipient of the highest civilian awards in India, including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Padma Vibhushan.

IANS

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Asha Bhosle Justin Trudeau India Canada Bollywood: Best of the Worst Music Arts & Entertainment Arts & Entertainment
Next Story : 'Chandrayaan 2 Makes Global Space Industry Proud': Pakistan Astronaut Congratulates ISRO
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Arts & Entertainment
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters