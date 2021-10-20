Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 20, 2021
Special Court To Announce Aryan Khan's Bail Order Today; A Timeline Of Events Till Now

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is currently being held in prison over an alleged drug case by the NCB. Today his bail application will be heard by a Mumbai court.

Aryan Khan | Instagram

2021-10-20T11:12:59+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 20 Oct 2021, Updated: 20 Oct 2021 11:12 am

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan is being held at the Arthur Road Prison as the qaidi number N956. Aryan Khan was one of the eight individuals who were detained on October 2 following an NCB search on a cruise ship that was anchored in Mumbai. So far, his bail applications have been denied.

The special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court will hear Aryan Khan's bail application today. The 23-year-old is was first taken into NCB custody for interrogation, but on October 7, a Mumbai court refused NCB's request for a further extension of custody and sentenced Aryan Khan to 14-day judicial remand. So far, all of his bail requests have been denied, and today the court will once again hear the bail application.

In addition to Khan, the bail applications of others who were held, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, will also be heard today.

After hearing arguments on October 13 and 14, the court scheduled a hearing on October 20. Additional Session Judge VV Patil stated that his decision will be pronounced on October 20.

For the unversed, Aryan Khan was one of eight individuals detained on October 2, during an NCB raid on the Cordelia, a holiday cruise ship docked in Mumbai and scheduled to depart for Goa later that day.

Here's a look at the timeline of events that have happened so far:

Oct 2: A Cordelia cruise from Mumbai to Goa was raided by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) where they seized 13 gms of cocaine, 5 grams mephedrone, 21 grams charas and 22 pills of MDMA or Ecstasy, and detained several people including a ‘Bollywood megastar’s son’

Oct 3: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan gets arrested along with his friends Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha. After undergoing tests, the accused were produced in front of the magistrate, who sent them to a one-day NCB remand.

Oct 4: In front of the magistrate, the NCB claimed to have discovered texts on Aryan Khan’s phone pointing to international drug trafficking. The court allows NCB to keep the accused under their remand for three days till October 7.

Oct 7: Court denies further custody sought by the agency and says grounds cited for further custody are vague. Simply remanding them in custody would amount to a violation of their fundamental rights guaranteed under the constitution. Remands them in judicial custody. Aryan seeks bail.

Oct 8: Magistrate rejects bail plea of Aryan, Arbaaz and Munmun. Says plea not maintainable before it.

Oct 9: Aryan seeks bail before a holiday sessions court. Says he is falsely implicated and that no drugs were recovered from him, as also admitted by the NCB.

Oct 11: His advocates seek an urgent hearing of his bail plea. NCB asks for more time in filing their reply to the bail application. Court asks NCB to reply on Oct 13.

Oct 13: Special NDPS court hears the bail petition, postpones it till the next day.

Oct 14: Special court reserves its order regarding the bail plea till October 20.

