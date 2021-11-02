Arshi Khan To Celebrate Diwali With Underprivileged Children

Actress Arshi Khan has decided that on the festival of Diwali, she will take some time out and meet the underprivileged children around her locality and distribute gifts among them.

The 'Bigg Boss' actress feels that Diwali should be joy to everyone and by spending time with these children, she can help them enjoy their childhood again for some time at least.

Talking about her Diwali plans, Khan tells us, "We often see how on street and signals many small kids start earning at young age. The childhood is taken away from them. Remember, for a homeless child, a shelter is nothing less than a home. That's why I'll visit their home with gifts and smiles. I aim to give them joy. Apart from money, I will carry simple toys, sweets, and maybe useful gifts like pens, notebooks, colour pencils etc. All this gives them a small bit of their stolen childhood back."

On work front, Khan, who rose to popularity after participating in the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 14’, is all set to make her Bollywood debut and she will be seen in the upcoming Hindi film, ‘Trahimam‘.

Arshi urges people to also brighten up the humanity in them in this festive season.

"India’s festival of lights, Diwali, is an important celebration that is often considered the highlight of India’s festive season. I feel along with lighting lamps, diyas we should also light the humanitarian aspect in us. The festival should be marked with reaching out to the less fortunate and giving gifts of charity. These actions ensure that everyone can afford some joy during the festive season across. It also gives the underprivileged some hope and respite from their lives and motivates them to look forward to a better year," says Khan.

Previously, Khan has also been part of television shows ‘Vish’, ‘Ishq Mein Marjawan’ and ‘Savitri Devi College & Hospital’.