Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 04, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment
Art-e-fact

AR Rahman's All-Woman Show And 'Miracle In Matunga Street’

AR Rahman's All-Woman Show at Dubai Expo and the play 'Miracle In Matunga Street’: To breathe real stage dust was a pleasant feeling, after a year and more of watching stuff on the small screen or phone.

AR Rahman's All-Woman Show And 'Miracle In Matunga Street’
AR Rahman's all-woman show at Dubai Expo

Trending

AR Rahman's All-Woman Show And 'Miracle In Matunga Street’
outlookindia.com
2021-12-04T12:26:56+05:30
Sathya Saran
Sathya Saran

Sathya Saran

More stories from Sathya Saran
View All

Published: 04 Dec 2021, Updated: 04 Dec 2021 12:26 pm

A Miracle and some drama

Watched a play yesterday at the G5A, a warm-hearted space in central Mumbai. For one, it was good to sit in a half-filled hall, where alternate chairs were left vacant, unless a family was sitting together. To breathe real stage dust was a pleasant feeling, after a year and more of watching stuff on the small screen or phone.

Presented by the Surnai Theatre and Folk-Arts Foundation, the play was titled ’Miracle in Matunga Street’. Intriguing title, and the play lived up to it quite effectively.

Related Stories

Song Of The Unsung Artists

A Murder Most Foul

Ila Arun, who has been quite busy in creating theatre pieces during the pandemic has adapted Tom Didzick’s play ’Miracle on South Division Street’, bringing it to centre around a Catholic family living in Bombay, but still trailing their Tamilian roots. So, as the mother of three grown children Ila Arun, alias Tulsa Harry Peter, wore a rather shapeless cotton frock, a gold chain, a diamond nose ring and earrings to match, and peppered her speech with just enough phrases from everyday Tamil, duly translated, to reveal her complex provenance.

Her son, Jimmy Harry Peter, and two daughters, Anisha and Nisha formed the rest of the Peter family. And looming over them was the family-owned shrine of Vellenkani Amma who, according to family legend, manifested in Tulsa’s father in his tiny barber shop in one of Matunga’s bylanes.

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

Brisk dialogue, accents that clashed and matched naturally, and the very distinct personalities of the foursome made for immersive viewing. If the first half dragged a bit, while the ‘meeting’ planned by the younger daughter Anisha, never seemed to be able to take off, the sharp turn the play took seconds before the interval, ensured the audience came right back in.

After that it was happy mayhem, with the idol of Vellenkani in their family shrine acquiring its own place in the drama that ensued.

Despite it being early days of performance, every one of the actors rang true. Ila Arun with mannerisms echoing those of elderly relatives you see in traditional families where values are held tight in a strait jacket, stole the show, but both Rajshri Ponappa, better known as the Face of Zee Kannada and Rituraj Shinde held their own, with very convincing performances. Prakriti Bhaargava as the social media active elder daughter was a competent foil.

Everyone had a secret, and as each secret came tumbling out, there was room for shock, tears and laughter. But it was the mute shrine of Vellenkani Amma that revealed the biggest secret of them all.

All told, a rollicking good way to spend two hours, and receive a lesson in peaceful co-existence and the equality of all human beings. Much needed in these times.

Watch this space for the new schedule of shows of ‘Miracle on Matunga Street’.

AR Rahman’s all-woman show

It’s called Firdaus, and it celebrates unity in diversity. Fifty musicians from across the Arab world form the group, and the music they play was showcased at the Dubai Expo to mark the International Day for Tolerance on November 16, and Children’s Day besides others.

Spearheaded by Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General, Expo 2020 Dubai and our own globally famous Indian composer A.R. Rahman, the all-woman orchestra, with Yasmina Sabbah as its conductor, is made up of women of 23 nationalities, ranging in ages from 51 to 16. Some trained, others self-taught, they made music that cheered the heart. Sitars strummed their sweet music along with Middle eastern instruments as well as those used in classical western orchestras. Holding it all together was Rahman, who gave even existing pieces a characteristic new twist, adding piquancy and surprise to each number.

The music at the debut show on Oct 23 included numbers from Hindi films, well known classical symphonies and themes from the cinema of Hollywood. Reports in the press applauded the concluding piece which was, ‘his new composition that included a classical Western symphony in conjunction with sopranos and a Hindustani choir, adding a touch of Dhrupad and Raag Darbari.’ World Tolerance Day saw themes from Game of Thrones and Titanic acquiring influences from the music of the Middle East. While on World Children’s Day, on November 20, the surprise element was not just a string of much-loved tunes from Disney hits like Beauty and the Beast, but the presence of Khatija Rahman and 16-year-old pianist Lydian Nadhaswara on stage.

Even as it entertained, reaching out to all ages and nationalities among the visitors to the Expo, the series of concerts by Firdaus proved once again the universality of music, and the power Rahman wields over the hearts of his listeners with the sheer force of his talent.

Tags

Sathya Saran A. R. Rahman Dubai Mumbai Music Action-Drama Theatre Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

BTS' Kim Seok-jin: I Want To Make My Mother Proud

BTS' Kim Seok-jin: I Want To Make My Mother Proud

Ahan Shetty And Tara Sutaria Starrer 'Tadap' Takes The 3rd Biggest Opening Of 2021

'Tadap' Movie Review: Debutant Ahan Shetty As A Lovelorn Hero Looks Deranged

Benedict Cumberbatch Reveals Why He Hasn't Read The Entire Script Of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

Kiara Advani Opens Up About The Criticism Her Film 'Kabir Singh' Faced

Outlook Special | Faded Red: Story Of The Young American Soldier

TV Actor Sunny Pancholi Is A Carefree Foodie, Here's Why

World Disability Day: Kajal Pisal Urges People To Love, Respect Everyone equally

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Prepares To Face A New Threat

India Prepares To Face A New Threat

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Mayank Agarwal Ton Steals The Show On Day 1

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Mayank Agarwal Ton Steals The Show On Day 1

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Women Farmers Protest Against Farm Laws

Women Farmers Protest Against Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Arslan Goni: Increasing Levels Of Pollution Of Every Kind Is Harming The Environment

Arslan Goni: Increasing Levels Of Pollution Of Every Kind Is Harming The Environment

Toni Collette And Anna Faris To Star In The Lead Roles For ‘The Estate’

Toni Collette And Anna Faris To Star In The Lead Roles For ‘The Estate’

Sara Ali Khan On 'Atrangi Re' Role: Important To Love Your Character And Not Judge It

Sara Ali Khan On 'Atrangi Re' Role: Important To Love Your Character And Not Judge It

‘Bob Biswas’ Movie Review: Abhishek Bachchan Shines, But ‘Kahaani’s Thrilling Deadliness Is Somewhere Missing

‘Bob Biswas’ Movie Review: Abhishek Bachchan Shines, But ‘Kahaani’s Thrilling Deadliness Is Somewhere Missing

Read More from Outlook

Hyderpora Encounter: Arrest Of Khurram Parvez Brings Focus Back On Human Rights In Kashmir

Hyderpora Encounter: Arrest Of Khurram Parvez Brings Focus Back On Human Rights In Kashmir

Naseer A Ganai / Alleging abuse of anti-terror laws, the United Nations and international human rights bodies seek release of rights activist Khurram Parvez and inquiry into the Hyderpora encounter.

Five Points On How Taliban Wants To Define Marriage For Women

Five Points On How Taliban Wants To Define Marriage For Women

Seema Guha / Taliban government's revised version of women’s rights decree largely emphasizes on marriage and re-marriage which predictably is in accordance with the sharia laws.

IND Vs NZ, Live, 2nd Test: Ajaz (10/119) Scripts History In Mumbai

IND Vs NZ, Live, 2nd Test: Ajaz (10/119) Scripts History In Mumbai

Koushik Paul / Follow here Day 2 live cricket scores of India vs New Zealand second Test at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. India are batting first after Virat Kohli won the toss.

Omicron Severity Is Anticipated To Be Low: Health Ministry

Omicron Severity Is Anticipated To Be Low: Health Ministry

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Will the Omicron variant drive the Covid-19 third wave in India? The Union Health Ministry says the chances are very low.

Advertisement