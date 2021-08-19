August 19, 2021
Anupam Kher Calls Robert De Niro ‘Godfather Of Acting' And Thanks Him For Hosting Him For Dinner

The actor posted a series of photos with Robert De Niro after the latter hosted Kher for dinner in New York.

Outlook Web Bureau 19 August 2021
Actor Anupam Kher and Robert De Niro often meet when Kher visits New York.
Actor Anupam Kher took to Instagram to wish veteran Hollywood actor Robert De Niro on his 78th birthday and shared photos from a dinner the two actors had earlier this week.

“Dear Mr. #DeNiro! Wishing you a very happy and healthy birthday!! May God give you all the happiness in the world. You have inspired generations of actors all over the world,” he captioned the series of photos on the social media platform.

 
 
 
“On a personal level every moment spent with you is most precious and a big learning experience! Thank you for the most delicious dinner and an amazing evening few days back!!” he wrote further.

He ended his caption with a few tags. One of the hashtags referred to De Niro as the ‘Godfather of Acting’.

De Niro and Kher have been friends ever since the two acted in the 2012 Hollywood film ‘Silver Linings Playbook’. Since then, Kher keeps sharing photos, whenever the actor is in the US.

