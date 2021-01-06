And The Show Goes On: SRK To Attend 26th Kolkata Film Festival Inauguration Ceremony

King Khan is all set to take part in the 26th Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) on January 8 and will grace the inauguration ceremony through video conference.

The seven-day festival will commence by paying tribute to two greats -- auteur Satyajit Ray on his birth centenary, and iconic Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee, who died of post-Covid complications in November last year.

"Together we will overcome this pandemic. But the show must go on. We are going ahead with #KIFF 2021 virtually, on a smaller scale. Glad that my brother Shah Rukh Khan will join us virtually at the inaugural event on Jan 8, 4pm," West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Twitter.

Ray's classic 'Apur Sansar', which was Chatterjee's debut film, will be screened at the inauguration.

A total of 131 films -- in feature, short and documentary formats -- will be screened at the select state-run theatres of the city, including Nandan and Rabindra Sadan.

