Ananya Panday Appears Before NCB For Second Time; Denies Procuring Ganja For Aryan Khan

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for the second time on Friday, in connection with the agency’s ongoing investigation in the drugs-on-cruise case.

The 22-year-old, was, yet again, accompanied by her father, Chunkey Panday, just like yesterday, when she was summoned by the NCB to appear before the agency for questioning. Reports had suggested that the agency had called her, after her name had appeared in the WhatsApp chats with Aryan Khan, son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently in Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail since October 8.

Reportedly, she was shown the chats conversation between her and Aryan Khan over Ganja. In the chats, she had apparently agreed to arrange it for him. However, as per reports the actress remarked that she was "just joking".

The father-daughter duo arrived at the anti-drug agency's office located at Ballard Estate in South Mumbai in a car around 2.20 pm, the sources said. The 22-year-old actress was seen dressed in a simple white kurta and was wearing a mask.There was heavy deployment of police personnel at the office and barricades were put up there as large number of media persons gathered outside.

The NCB officials want to get some more information about the chats, following which she was summoned to the office. She was questioned by the agency officials for around two hours on Thursday, they said. The NCB had seized Panday's laptop and mobile phone as well.

Aryan Khan, who has been in judicial custody since October 7 will continue to remain there till October 30. His bail plea has been rejected by the Sessions Court. The star kid's lawyer will be reportedly moving to the Mumbai High Court for bail. The hearing is scheduled for October 26.

(With Agency Inputs)