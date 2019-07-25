﻿
Home »  Website »  Arts & Entertainment »  Amitabh Bachchan's 'Word Of Caution' On Social Media

Amitabh Bachchan's 'Word Of Caution' On Social Media

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has shared his words of wisdom about social media.

Outlook Web Bureau 25 July 2019
Amitabh Bachchan's 'Word Of Caution' On Social Media
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan
File Photo
Amitabh Bachchan's 'Word Of Caution' On Social Media
outlookindia.com
2019-07-25T15:31:28+0530

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has shared his words of wisdom about social media as even light-hearted words can be controversial on it.

"Social Media is being recognised as the new power, and in some intellectual quarters, the fifth estate. Media being the fourth, after the known three. But. A word of caution on what you express, because even 'lighthearted' is controversial now," Amitabh, an avid social media user, tweeted late on Wednesday.

The cine icon has a fan following of over 37 million on Twitter, 30 million likes on Facebook and over 12 million on Instagram.

He keeps updating his fans, whom he fondly calls his extended family (EF), about his professional and personal developments via these platforms.

On the acting front, Amitabh is currently busy with his next titled "Gulabo Sitabo", directed by Shoojit Sircar.

(IANS)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Amitabh Bachchan Mumbai Social Media Bollywood Arts & Entertainment

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Harmanpreet Singh To Lead 18-Member Indian Men's Hockey Team In Olympic Test Event; Manpreet Singh Rested
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters