Bigg B Thanks Fans For 'Speedy Recovery' Wishes After Hinting At Undergoing Surgery

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Monday expressed gratitude to his fans for sending hearty wishes after the actor hinted about his medical condition "medical condition" for which he needed to undergo a surgery.

The development comes a day after his health update which left millions of fans distressed and anxious. The 78-year-old actor wrote on his personal blog, "My gratitude and love for the concern and the wishes."

It is unclear if the medical procedure is complete.

He also took to Twitter and posted namaste emoticons as a gesture of thanking his fans.

T 3828 - ððð — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 28, 2021

On Saturday night, the actor had shared a one-line cryptic message about his health.

"Medical condition .. surgery .. can't write (sic)" he had written.

One of the busiest stars in the Hindi film industry, Bachchan was recently shooting for "MayDay", directed by and starring Ajay Devgan.

The veteran actor, who regularly keeps in touch with his followers whom he calls his ''extended family'' via social media, was also one of the first Indian film personalities to be diagnosed with coronavirus last year.

Bigg B was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo, along with Ayushmann Khurrana, which was streamed on Amazon Prime

With PTI Inputs

