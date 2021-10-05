Advertisement
Tuesday, Oct 05, 2021
Amidst Rumours Of ‘Sooryvanshi’ Booking All Theatres In India, Disney’s ‘Eternals’ Sticks To Diwali release

In a statement issued by Disney India, the studio maintained that it will release upcoming Marvel film ‘Eternals’ on Diwali, despite rumours that ‘Sooryavanshi’ will book all screens in the country.

Marvel's 'Eternals' will release on Diwali, November 5.

2021-10-05T15:37:13+05:30
Published: 05 Oct 2021, Updated: 05 Oct 2021 3:37 pm

Disney Studios India have refused to acknowledge any truth to news reports suggesting Bollywood film ‘Sooryavanshi’, will be booking all the theatre screens in the country on Diwali, after it confirmed that the MCU film will release on its originally announce date, November 5.

“In the coming months we will have an exciting slate that includes many superhero spectacles ushering in the new phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe starting with the release of 'Eternals' this Diwali ,” Bikram Duggal, Vice President and Head of Studios, Star and Disney India, said in a statement.

 
 
 
It was earlier reported that makers of ‘Sooryvanshi’, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, had asked the theatre owners to not show any other film but their own. Furthermore, it was also reported that the theatre owners have also agreed with the requests of the film producers. This led many to speculate that the release of ‘Eternals’ might be pushed to a later date.

"Disney has always been at the forefront of innovative and immersive storytelling and we continue to stay committed to bringing unique stories that will entertain audiences across the country,” Duggal said.

“Cinema has always been a key medium that brings people together for memorable experiences, and we are looking forward to creating magic on the big screen once again with our diverse and exciting content,” he added.

The studios announced an exciting line-up of theatrical titles, beginning with the Super Hero spectacle Eternals, releasing this Diwali in six languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

The slate will bring in the fourth phase of Marvel Cinematic Universe, starting with ‘Eternals’, ‘Doctor Strange: Multiverse Of Madness’, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, ‘Blade’ and ‘The Marvels’. The line-up also includes the much-awaited sequel to ‘Avatar’, and animation movies including ‘Encanto’, ‘Lightyear’, and ‘Turning Red’.

