Ameesha Patel Talks About Rumours of Her Dating Faisal Patel

Actress Ameesha Patel is presently preparing to reunite with actor Sunny Deol in the sequel to 'Gadar.' However, she recently made headlines after sharing images with her friend, Faisal Patel, the son of late Congress politician Ahmed Patel.

On the occasion of Faisal Patel’s birthday, the actress tweeted a collage photo to wish him and wrote, “Happy Birthday my darling Faisal Patel, love you, have a good year."

Surprisingly in his response to her tweet, Faisal Patel said, “Thank you, Ameesha. I’m formally proposing in public. Will you marry me?” This tweet circulated on the internet like a wildfire flaring romance rumours between the two.

However, in a recent interview with the Bombay Times, Ameesha Patel dispelled all the current rumours by declaring that she is only friends with Faisal Patel and that there is no romantic relationship between the two.

During the interview, Ameesha Patel stated, “It is hilarious! Faisal and I go back a long way. We have known each other for years. I am friends with him and his sister. That message was just an internal joke between us. There is nothing more to it. I am single and I am happy being single. I am not interested in being in a relationship right now. Faisal is someone who loves to crack these jokes.”

Faisal Patel deleted his tweet moments after it was posted online. Ameesha Patel shared her thoughts on the matter and said, “I told him that you shouldn’t have deleted the message and that I would have replied to the post in my style. But he said that he started getting calls from people. You see this is what happens with public figures, you can’t even joke in public.”

Speaking of 'Gadar 2,' Sunny Deol recently presented his character, Tara Singh, once again on social media after 20 years.

While sharing the poster, Deol penned a brief emotional note to say how he feels to reprise the role. The actor said, “Only a fortunate few get to bring amazing characters back to life. Presenting Tara Singh 20 years later! Wrapped the first schedule of #Gadar2. Feeling blessed #Gadar #TaraSingh.” The makers have already wrapped up the first shooting schedule of the film.