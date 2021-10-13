Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 13, 2021
Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna Release 'Pushpa' Track 'Srivelli'

'Srivelli' is the second track of multi-lingual film 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

Actress Rashmika Mandanna as Srivelli

2021-10-13T19:20:27+05:30
Published: 13 Oct 2021, Updated: 13 Oct 2021 7:20 pm

Actors Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna released the second track 'Srivelli' from their much-awaited film 'Pushpa: The Rise' on Wednesday. The track is a ode to Mandanna's character by the same name.

Sung by Javed Ali in Hindi and by Sid Sriram in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam and composed by maestro Devi Sri Prasad, Srivalli is a celebration of the character embodied by Mandanna.

Producers Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers jointly said in a statement: “Kudos to maestro Devi Sri Prasad, Javed Ali and Sid Sriram for creating this memorable song. It is a song that describes what sets Srivalli apart from all the characters in the film. We invite listeners to celebrate Pushpa's soul through Srivalli.” 

'Pushpa: The Rise' brings together Mandanna and Allu onscreen for the first time. The movie will be made in two parts, with the first part set to release on Christmas this year.

Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media, the film is directed by Sukumar. The movie also bring Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil in a negative role.

'Pushpa - The Rise' will release on December 17, 2021. The second part of the film will be released in 2022. 

Allu Arjun Hyderabad Art & Entertainment
