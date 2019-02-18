In the wake of the Pulwama terror attack, All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) on Monday announced a total ban on Pakistani actors and artistes working in the Indian film industry.

The AICWA issued a statement condemning the attack that killed around 40 CRPF personnel in Kashmir's Pulwama on Thursday.

The statement warned that despite the official ban if any organisation wants to work with Pakistani artistes, the AICWA will take strict action against them.

All Indian Cine Workers Association strongly condemns the brutal terrorist attack on our soldiers at Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. AICWA stands with the nation in confronting such terror and inhumanity. We're officially announcing a total ban on Pakistani Actors and Artists working in Film Industry. Still if any organisation insist on working with Pakistani Artists will be banned by AICWA and a strong action will be taken against them. Nation comes first, we stand with our nation,ÂÂÂÂÂ the notice read.

Earlier in the day, actor Ajay Devgn also announced that his upcoming film Total Dhamaal will not be released in Pakistan. The cast and crew of the film also donated Rs. 50 lakh to the families of the soldiers.

The terror attack has been strongly condemned by several Bollywood personalities including Priyanka Chopra, Ajay Devgn, Shahid Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Shankar Mahadevan, Rishi Kapoor who expressed anger and grief through social media.

Many Bollywood personalities including Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar extended financial assistance to the martyrs' families.

Bollywood also observed a black day on Sunday, in order to pay tribute to those killed in action. No work was done between 2 pm and 4 pm yesterday. A prayer session was also held for the brave hearts.

Kangana Ranaut cancelled the success party of her film 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi'. Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar put down the invitation sent by Karachi Art Council for a program on poet Kaifi Azmi in Pakistan.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed on Thursday after a suicide bomber rammed a car laden with explosives into a convoy in Awantipora area of Pulwama in Kashmir.

ANI