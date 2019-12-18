After Sonakshi Sinha and Ishan Khatter, Alia Bhatt became the latest Bollywood star to post a picture of the Preamble to the Constitution of India, as a mark of solidarity towards nationwide students protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
Alia posted a photo of the Preamble on Instagram with a caption that went: "Learn from the students."
Earlier, Sonakshi took to Twitter to upload a picture of the Preamble with the message: "This is what we were, what we are and what we MUST remain! #neverforget."
Ishaan also posted a photo of the Preamble. He wrote: "I was raised to believe in and take pride in the fact that we are the greatest secular nation in the world. I want it to remain that way. I stand by anybody who exercises their rights peacefully and I pray for the unison and well being of all my fellow people."
(IANA)
Students From 19 US Universities, Including Harvard, Extend Solidarity To Jamia, AMU After 'Police Violence'
Anti-CAA Protests Live Updates: HRD Ministry Seeks Reports From Jamia, AMU Over Violence
'A Small Price': Actor Sushant Singh's Contract With 'Savdhaan India' Ends After Participation In Anti-CAA Protest
Ex-Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf Sentenced To Death In High Treason Case: Pak Media
Child Rape Convicts Should Not Have Right To File Mercy Petition: President Kovind
Open Letter | Is This The Justice You Wanted, Ms Bachchan?
'Matter Of Concern': NHRC Orders Probe Into Killing Of Rape Accused In Telangana
Newborns Don’t Need Hepatitis B Vaccine Immediately After Birth, Can Wait For 6 Months, Says ICMR Study