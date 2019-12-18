December 18, 2019
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Arts & Entertainment  »  Alia posts Preamble On Insta As Solidarity Towards Students

Alia posts Preamble On Insta As Solidarity Towards Students

After Sonakshi Sinha and Ishan Khatter, Alia Bhatt became the latest Bollywood star to post a picture of the Preamble to the Constitution of India, as a mark of solidarity

Outlook Web Bureau 18 December 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Alia posts Preamble On Insta As Solidarity Towards Students
Alia posted a photo of the Preamble on Instagram with a caption that went: "Learn from the students
Alia posts Preamble On Insta As Solidarity Towards Students
outlookindia.com
2019-12-18T14:10:39+0530

After Sonakshi Sinha and Ishan Khatter, Alia Bhatt became the latest Bollywood star to post a picture of the Preamble to the Constitution of India, as a mark of solidarity towards nationwide students protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Alia posted a photo of the Preamble on Instagram with a caption that went: "Learn from the students."

Earlier, Sonakshi took to Twitter to upload a picture of the Preamble with the message: "This is what we were, what we are and what we MUST remain! #neverforget."

Ishaan also posted a photo of the Preamble. He wrote: "I was raised to believe in and take pride in the fact that we are the greatest secular nation in the world. I want it to remain that way. I stand by anybody who exercises their rights peacefully and I pray for the unison and well being of all my fellow people."

(IANA)

 

Next Story >>

Akshay Kumar Gifts A Pair Of Onion Earrings To Twinkle Khanna; Latter Says 'Best Present Award'

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Alia Bhatt India Bollywood Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) Entertainment Arts & Entertainment

More from Arts & Entertainment

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Latest Issue

CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS

Outlook Videos