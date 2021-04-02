Alia Bhatt Tests Positive For Covid-19, To Remain Under Home Quarantine

April 02, 2021
Poshan
Taking to Instagram, Alia Bhatt posted a note saying that she is currently following all the safety protocols listed by her doctors.

Outlook Web Bureau 02 April 2021
Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt on Friday informed her fans that she has tested positive for Covid-19 and is under home quarantine. 

Taking to Instagram, the 28-year-old actor posted a note saying that she is currently following all the safety protocols listed by her doctors. 

"I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine."

"I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care," the "Kalank" actor wrote.

Bhatt had on March 11 tested negative for Covid-19 and resumed work after her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who had been shooting for "Gangubai Kathiawadi" with her, tested positive for the infection.

Kapoor last week tested negative for Covid-19 while reports suggest that Bhansali has also recovered from the virus. 

On Thursday, Mumbai reported 8,646 new coronavirus cases, its highest one-day rise since the outbreak of the pandemic. The city's overall caseload tally stands at 4,23,360.

(With inputs from PTI)

