Friday, Oct 08, 2021
Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryvanshi' To Play In 3200 Screens Across India!

According to reports. Out of the total 1100 screens in Maharashtra, around 900 screens will be alloted to the action film releasing on Diwali.

Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi' will release in India on November 5.

2021-10-08T10:16:35+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 08 Oct 2021, Updated: 08 Oct 2021 10:16 am

Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s upcoming action-thriller ‘Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, will be shown in 3200 screens across the country, according to reports. Out of the total 1100 screens in Maharashtra, around 900 screens will be alooted to the action film releasing on Diwali.

Previously Akshay Kumar’s BellBottom, which had become the first film to release in theatres following the second locodown, had opened to 1600 screens in select cities in India. The cinems in Maharashtra were closed then.

Earlier there were reports that the makers were looking to book 100 percent screens, in the country. However, with Disney announcing that the release of the Marvel superhero film ‘Eternals’ will stick to its originally-announced release date, that is November 5, it looked less likely that the makers would get their wish of booking all the screens in the country.  

Excitement is in the air as the cinema halls in Maharashtra finally open up for film exhibition from October 22. The much-awaited Rohit Shetty cop universe finally expands with the Akshay Kumar fronted 'Sooryavanshi', which is slated for a Diwali 2021 opening.  

(With Inputs From Pinkvilla)

