Akshay Kumar Remembers Co-Actor Sandeep Nahar As 'Smiling Young Man', Passionate

Remember the actor as a "passionate" and "smiling" young man, actor Akshay Kumar paid his condolences to his co-actor from the 2019 hit 'Kesari' Sandeep Nahar.

The 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story' actor died by suicide by hanging himself in the bedroom of his flat in suburban Goregaon here, as per preliminary probe by police, informed an official.

Heartbreaking to know about #SandeepNahar’s passing away. A smiling young man passionate for food as I remember him from Kesari. Life’s unpredictable. Please seek help if ever feeling low. Peace for his soul ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ» pic.twitter.com/sHPTvzLYoQ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 16, 2021

Kumar said the news of Nahar's demise has left him heartbroken.

"Heartbreaking to know about #SandeepNahar’s passing away. A smiling young man passionate for food as I remember him from 'Kesari'. Life’s unpredictable. Please seek help if ever feeling low. Peace for his soul," the actor posted on Twitter.

Hours before his death, Nahar, also known for his supporting role in Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer "MS Dhoni", had posted a video and a "suicide note" on Facebook in which he purportedly blamed his wife and also mentioned "politics" he faced in Bollywood.

On the basis of primary information, Goregaon police have registered a case of accidental death and awaiting postmortem report.

The official said police will record statements of Nahar's wife, as she was the first person to spot him hanging, and of others who had rushed him to hospital.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine