Akshay Kumar Opens Up On Working With ‘Atrangi Re’ Director Aanand L Rai For Third Time

The trailer for Aanand L. Rai's film 'Atrangi Re' was recently released, causing a stir among fans. Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush, and Akshay Kumar play key roles in the film. In 'Atrangi Re', Kumar has collaborated with Aanand Rai for the first time in Atrangi Re and has since gone on to do multiple films with him including ‘Rakshabandhan.’ Kumar opened up about his role in 'Atrangi Re' and his many collaborations with Rai in a recent interview with Hindustan Times.

When asked if he was apprehensive about playing the character because he does not have a big presence in the film's trailer. The actor said “I feel I’ve reached a place in life, where I do things because I want to do them and not because I have to. 'Atrangi Re' makes you fall in love with love. There wasn’t even a flicker of doubt in my soul. I felt nothing but gratitude to be a part of a film, so brilliantly led by (actors) Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan. Aanand L Rai (director) captivated me. Whether I just have a special role on an elephant in his film, sometimes, just being invited to the party is enough.”

"He knows his characters well and he has a strong understanding of complex human emotions, which is why he manages to showcase them so beautifully," Akshay Kumar stated about working with Aanand Rai three times. "His passion for storytelling and conviction for his stories has made me collaborate with him, not once but thrice already.”

'Atrangi Re' will release around the world for online streaming on December 24th, 2021.