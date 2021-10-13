Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 14, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Akshay Kumar Is Glad 'Bell Bottom' Got A Good Digital Release

The actor is happy that the film got a wider reach with digital release on Amazon Prime Video.

Akshay Kumar Is Glad 'Bell Bottom' Got A Good Digital Release
Actor Akshay Kumar in the poster of the film BellBottom

Trending

Akshay Kumar Is Glad 'Bell Bottom' Got A Good Digital Release
outlookindia.com
2021-10-13T21:24:18+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 13 Oct 2021, Updated: 13 Oct 2021 9:24 pm

Actor Akshay Kumar's last release 'BellBottom' released in theatres and eventually streamed on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video for its digital release. Kumar is elated with the response the film got through the streaming service as it reached a larger audience in a shorter frame of time.

In its maiden fortnight, 'BellBottom' has streamed across 98% pin codes in India, as well as in 199 countries and territories around the world.

Akshay says, "With a film like 'BellBottom', we wanted to reach audiences far and wide, and I am glad that we partnered with Prime Video for its digital release. The film has got its due within such a short span of time, thanks to their reach, more and more people have been able to watch the film from the comfort of their homes. I am humbled that the film is getting the kind of love and appreciation from the audiences.”

The action spy thriller released in theatre on August 19 before releasing digitally on September 16.

“We believe that great content transcends borders and languages – 'Bellbottom' is a great example of that", said Gaurav Gandhi, Country Manager, Prime Video. He adds, “With viewership from 199 countries across the world, the action-drama showcases the increasing interest in local, authentic and world-class cinematic value content from India. We are delighted that 'BellBottom' has resonated so well with audiences in India and around the world.”

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, 'BellBottom' is inspired by the real-life hijacking events in the ’80s in India. The espionage thriller sees Akshay Kumar as an undercover agent who plans and executes India’s first covert operation.

The Film also stars Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi Lara Dutta, Adil Hussain, and Aniruddh Dave. P

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Akshay Kumar Mumbai Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

'OMG 2'Film Shoot Didn't Stall, Clarifies Ashwin Varde

'OMG 2'Film Shoot Didn't Stall, Clarifies Ashwin Varde

'Squid Games' Actor Anupam Tripathi's Mother Advised Him To 'Stay Humble'

Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna Release 'Pushpa' Track 'Srivelli'

Aryan Khan To Spend Another Night In Jail; Bail Hearing Postponed Till Thursday Noon

Freida Pinto Shares Pictures From Baby Shower; Says She Is Blessed

Venom Is One Of Those IPs That Has A Tremendous Range: Tom Hardy

Gautam Rode Explains The Reason Behind Return To Films After Four Years

'It wasn’t my best day': Dwayne Johnson On His Public Feud With Vin Diesel

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Germany First To Qualify For 2022 Qatar World Cup

Germany First To Qualify For 2022 Qatar World Cup

Sunil Narine Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Live For Another Day In IPL 2021

Sunil Narine Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Live For Another Day In IPL 2021

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

Anger Of The Gods

Anger Of The Gods

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Bollywood Celebs Who Are Supporting SRK Worried Their Kids Could Be 'Next Targets'

Bollywood Celebs Who Are Supporting SRK Worried Their Kids Could Be 'Next Targets'

Salim Khan Feels ‘Amitabh Bachchan Should Retire Now’

Salim Khan Feels ‘Amitabh Bachchan Should Retire Now’

'Squid Game' Actor Lee Jung-jae Has Not Received Any Offer From Hollywood

'Squid Game' Actor Lee Jung-jae Has Not Received Any Offer From Hollywood

Richa Chadha Deletes Twitter From Phone Because It Is Too 'Toxic'

Richa Chadha Deletes Twitter From Phone Because It Is Too 'Toxic'

Read More from Outlook

India Strongly Rejects China's Objection To VP Naidu's Arunachal Visit

India Strongly Rejects China's Objection To VP Naidu's Arunachal Visit

Outlook Web Desk / "Objecting to the visit of Indian leaders to a state of India does not stand to reason and understanding of Indian people," the MEA Spokesperson said.

Lakhimpur Kheri: Congress Leaders Meet President, Demand Dismissal Of MoS Ajay Mishra

Lakhimpur Kheri: Congress Leaders Meet President, Demand Dismissal Of MoS Ajay Mishra

Outlook Web Desk / Rahul Gandhi, A K Antony, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was among the leaders from Congress, who met President Ram Nath Kovind.

IPL 2021, KKR Vs DC: Russell Factor And A Talent Called Venkatesh Iyer

IPL 2021, KKR Vs DC: Russell Factor And A Talent Called Venkatesh Iyer

Koushik Paul / It's a virtual semifinal against Delhi Capitals in Sharjah tonight. Here's weighing the strengths and weaknesses of Kolkata Knight Riders.

J&K Govt Asks ‘Panicked’ Migrant Staff Not To Leave Valley; Work Or Face Action

J&K Govt Asks ‘Panicked’ Migrant Staff Not To Leave Valley; Work Or Face Action

Naseer Ganai / The Jammu and Kashmir government in its order said that if migrant staff fails to join their duties, they will face action as per service rules.

Advertisement