Akshay Kumar Is Glad 'Bell Bottom' Got A Good Digital Release

Actor Akshay Kumar's last release 'BellBottom' released in theatres and eventually streamed on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video for its digital release. Kumar is elated with the response the film got through the streaming service as it reached a larger audience in a shorter frame of time.

In its maiden fortnight, 'BellBottom' has streamed across 98% pin codes in India, as well as in 199 countries and territories around the world.

Akshay says, "With a film like 'BellBottom', we wanted to reach audiences far and wide, and I am glad that we partnered with Prime Video for its digital release. The film has got its due within such a short span of time, thanks to their reach, more and more people have been able to watch the film from the comfort of their homes. I am humbled that the film is getting the kind of love and appreciation from the audiences.”

The action spy thriller released in theatre on August 19 before releasing digitally on September 16.

“We believe that great content transcends borders and languages – 'Bellbottom' is a great example of that", said Gaurav Gandhi, Country Manager, Prime Video. He adds, “With viewership from 199 countries across the world, the action-drama showcases the increasing interest in local, authentic and world-class cinematic value content from India. We are delighted that 'BellBottom' has resonated so well with audiences in India and around the world.”

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, 'BellBottom' is inspired by the real-life hijacking events in the ’80s in India. The espionage thriller sees Akshay Kumar as an undercover agent who plans and executes India’s first covert operation.

The Film also stars Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi Lara Dutta, Adil Hussain, and Aniruddh Dave.