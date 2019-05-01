﻿
Home »  Website »  Arts & Entertainment »  Akshay Kumar Dodges Question On Skipping Voting

Akshay Kumar Dodges Question On Skipping Voting

Actor Akshay Kumar was in news only a few days ago for his 'non-political' interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Outlook Web Bureau 01 May 2019
Akshay Kumar Dodges Question On Skipping Voting
Actor Akshay Kumar was seen avoiding question on voting.
Akshay Kumar Dodges Question On Skipping Voting
outlookindia.com
2019-05-01T14:48:39+0530

After he was heavily criticised for not voting in the polls held for six Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai, actor Akshay Kumar dodged questions on his conspicuous absence.

Kumar was in news only a few days ago for his "non-political" interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

But the hero of films like "Kesari", "Toilet Ek Prem Katha" and "Airlift" which had nationalistic overtones, gave voting a miss on Monday.

At a special screening of the film "Blank" on Tuesday, the actor interacted with the media, lauding the movie and the performances of debutantes.

However, when the actor was asked why he skipped voting, Akshay simply walked off, saying "Chaliye chaliye (let's go, let's go)."

The irony of Akshay skipping voting did not go unnoticed on Twitter, as just last month Modi had tagged the actor in a tweet, asking him to encourage voting.

In response to the PM, the "Kesari" actor had written the power of a vote "is immense and we all need to improve awareness on its importance."

(PTI)

Get the latest election news, analysis, data and live updates on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 here.
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Akshay Kumar Mumbai Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Elections: Voting Elections Arts & Entertainment

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Model Code Of Conduct Has Become 'Modi Code of Conduct': Congress On EC Clean Chit To PM Narendra Modi
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters