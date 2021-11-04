Akasa Singh: Vishal Kotian Is Quite Manipulative, Afsana Khan Does Things That Create A Controversy

Singer Akasa Singh got eliminated from ‘Bigg Boss 15’ earlier this week. There had been a lot of talk about how she wasn’t performing that well, yet she managed to survive this long on the show – and that’s commendable.

In a candid chat with Outlook, Akasa Singh talks about her journey in the ‘BB 15’ house, why she feels she got eliminated, the strongest contenders on the show, the weak links and lots more. Excerpts from the chat:

You got evicted suddenly. What do you think went wrong?

I don’t know what went wrong suddenly. I understand that I was a little lost at the beginning of the show. I was told I am too nice for the show and that I am emotionally weak, and was also asked not to take everything seriously. I did tend to get hurt by a few things or a few people and that put me in a shell and I closed up a little and because of that all of my personality was not out. So it took me a little time. I feel this week was when I was actually opening up and speaking out and I also had really strong bonds. So, I was a little upset when I was nominated because of the fact that I was nominated with just two other people and one was really strong and I knew would not get out, I started preparing myself to be out of the show. I wish it wasn’t this week because I feel I had contributed a lot, but I guess what had to happen, happened.

Were you enjoying yourself in the house or you were feeling out of place considering the mind games being played?

I was feeling very out of place. I realised that there are a lot of things that I need to learn about life. I think I have lived my life very differently. I have always been very protected and have always been around people who have purely loved me and I have loved them back. I did the same in the house and I soon regretted it. I realised that the house is not about building relationships and being nice to people or whatever. I was definitely very lost and very out of place. It seemed like it. It’s sad that I spend most of the first week locking myself in the bathroom and crying and wanting my mom. It was quite sad. But slowly and gradually I did get accustomed to it. I grew up. But then I am not someone who can play with someone’s feelings or hurt someone for a game.

How did your family react to the eviction?

I think my family was a little upset that it happened this week because they thought that I was doing well and that someone else might get evicted this week. It was a bit weird for them. But they were also partially relieved that their daughter will not cry because of a game. I think they used to be a little upset when I used to cry and it shook them a little bit. So yes, they were a little upset because they wanted me to be in the house.

To whom did you bond the best inside the house?

I think it is a very obvious answer. It was Pratik Sehajpal. I felt a certain comfort with him and I was often told that why was I spending all my time with him and that I stay with him the whole day. If he is wrong in a certain situation, I was told that I also seem wrong because of him. But I believe in relations and bonds and for me, that is way more important than anything else. So, I did bond a lot with Pratik, because I just felt like he was a very honest, pure person and he had my back always and vice versa.

Now that you are out, who do you think is the strongest contender to go till the final?

I think it has to be Pratik. Even Karan Kundrra for that matter, but it’s going to be very close between the two of them for me. On one hand, Pratik gives his 5000% to everything and he doesn’t care about anything else. Once he puts his mind to something, he just does it. On the other hand, he lacks support in the house which could be sad for him. However, I don’t think he cares about that. So I am rooting for Pratik. Karan is a close second because he knows the game really well and he knows how to play as well.

Who do you think is the weakest contestant who shouldn’t have been there and you should have been inside right now in their place?

I really don’t know. That is a very subjective thing. I played the game very differently than some people and that is why I guess a lot of people did not agree and they thought that I was weak enough to be nominated. But my problem is that I wouldn’t do anything fake just for the camera. I did not yell just for footage or for attention and maybe that’s where I went weak apparently. I feel like Ieshaan Sehgaal and Meisha Iyer have just one game and that is the love angle, that is extremely super fast love and it’s my personal opinion that I personally would not force something or focus on something that way unless it was something that was naturally happening. So I feel like Meisha still plays the game well but Ieshaan has no say of his own. He is very influenced all the time.

Did you feel forced to create controversies on the show, just to stay in the limelight?

No, I came to know somewhere or the other that if I do that I will stay longer but I learnt that it was just how I am as a person who cannot force something in life, whether it is a relation or a person or anything. I don’t know how to be unnatural. I don’t know anything but to be real. I was very aware that I could create controversy and stay longer but I made a conscious effort not to do anything just for the sake of it.

Do you feel Afsana Khan is not being her real self and faking it just for the sake of controversies?

Afsana Khan knows really well what to do and what not to do. I was genuinely hurt by her. I tried many times to be there for her. I felt stupid wanting to be there for her in spite of what she did over and over again. But I learnt that she is not going home anytime soon because she knows how the game works. She exactly knows what she needs to do to be seen. I don’t know if she is not being her real self but she definitely does a lot of things that will create a stir or a controversy.

Do you feel Vishal Kotian is very manipulative and plays mind games?

Vishal Bhai is quite manipulative. Though everyone has their own way of playing the game, I still call him that because he was the one at the beginning with whom I used to talk.

Any positives which you learnt from Big Boss and will always remember?

I guess a positive thing that I learnt was that if I have to survive in this life I have to stop being so nice and trusting and give so many chances to people. I don’t know if it is a positive thing but it definitely is a learning for me.