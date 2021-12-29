Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 30, 2021
Ajith Starrer 'Valimai' Trailer Release Date Unveiled

Actor Ajith's action thriller film 'Valimai's trailer release dates have been creating a lot of buzz on the internet.

Actor Ajith. | Twitter/@Valimai_TheFilm

2021-12-29T23:41:02+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 29 Dec 2021, Updated: 29 Dec 2021 11:41 pm

Tamil actor Ajith's highly anticipated action thriller film 'Valimai' has created buzz on the internet. The film is in news regarding it's unofficial updates regarding the trailer release. According to Pinkvilla, the highly anticipated trailer will be released on 30th of December. 

The Tamil film has sparked a lot of excitement among Kumar's  fans since it was announced that it would be his first film in two years. However, no official confirmation has come from the film's team.

The actor will essay the role of  a cop in 'Valimai'.  Actors Kartikeya Gummakonda and Yogi Babu, actresses Huma Qureshi and Sumithra are among the cast members of H. Vinoth's directorial venture. 

The film is produced by Boney Kapoor in collaboration with Zee Studios and features music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The teaser and whistle theme music for the actor's  film 'Valimai' gained massive traction. The 'Whistle Theme' video has received more than 5 million views. 

The film is set to release in 13 January, 2022 on the occasion of Pongal. 

