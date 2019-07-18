Ajaz Khan Arrested By Mumbai Cyber Police For Posting Objectionable Videos, Probe Underway

﻿
A Mumbai Police spokesperson said that the Cyber Police had received complaints along with some videos, which had gone viral on social media.

Outlook Web Bureau 18 July 2019
File Photo
Controversial actor Ajaz Khan has been arrested by Mumbai Cyber Police for posting objectionable videos promoting communal hatred, an official said in Mumbai on Thursday.

A Mumbai Police spokesperson said that the Cyber Police had received complaints along with some videos, which had gone viral on social media.

"It was found that Ajaz Khan has created/uploaded these videos with objectionable content mainly promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, etc. and create hatred among public at large," said the police.

After investigations, Ajaz was arrested on Wednesday and further probe is underway in the matter.

He has been charged under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and IT Act Sec. 67, which can attract a jail term of five years and/or fine of Rs 5,00,000.

(IANS)

 

