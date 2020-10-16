October 16, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Arts & Entertainment  »  After Tanishq Ad, Netizens Are Now Targeting Laxmmi Bomb For Promoting Love Jihad

After Tanishq Ad, Netizens Are Now Targeting Laxmmi Bomb For Promoting Love Jihad

Akshay’s character is named Asif and Kiara Advani’s character is named Priya. On the basis of these names, people judged that the movie is promoting inter-faith marriage and called for its ban.

Outlook Web Bureau 16 October 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
After Tanishq Ad, Netizens Are Now Targeting Laxmmi Bomb For Promoting Love Jihad
Poster of the film - Laxmmi Bomb
Tarun Adarsh/ Twitter
After Tanishq Ad, Netizens Are Now Targeting Laxmmi Bomb For Promoting Love Jihad
outlookindia.com
2020-10-16T22:07:19+05:30

Amid the ongoing debate on the recent Tanishq ad being boycotted and taken down for promoting Love-Jihad, netizens have now shifted their target to Akshay Kumar’s next release Laxmmi Bomb. The film is a remake of the Tamil movie MUNI 2: Kanchana and Akshay Kumar will be seen portraying the role of a transgender.

In the trailer of the film, Akshay’s character is named Asif and Kiara Advani’s character is named Priya. On the basis of these names, people judged that the movie is promoting inter-faith marriage and called for its ban. 

Some Twitterati also targeted the lead actor of the film, Akshay Kumar, hence, the hashtag #ShameOnYouAkshay is trending on social media. People went further to target the producer of the film Shabina Khan and complained about her being a Kashmiri separatist. 

One Twitter user wrote "Shabina Khan is a Kashmiri separatist. Aasif (Akshay) is possessed by the ghost of transgender Laxmi that wears a red saree and carries Trishul. The official teaser has Ma Laxmi in the backdrop. In non-ghost life, Aasif’s girlfriend is Priya. #ShameOnUAkshayKumar” 

 Kamaal Rashid Khan, a self-proclaimed critic of Bollywood also took to Twitter to call for the ban of the movie. He wrote, "#Laxami is a Goddess, Devi, and #AkshayKumar is mocking her by his film #LaxmiBomb! Public must boycott it to teach him a lesson, So that he doesn’t do such a big blunder in the future. It’s India not Canada. Yahan Devi Devtaon Ki puja Ki Jati Hai Mazaak Nahi Banaya Jata!"

Laxmmi Bomb is set to release on November 9, 2020. 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Bollywood-Drugs Nexus: NCB Opposes Kshitij Prasad's Bail Plea

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Akshay Kumar Kiara Advani Bollywood Twitter Arts & Entertainment

More from Arts & Entertainment

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos