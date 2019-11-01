After Housefull 4, Kriti Sanon Locked Opposite Akshay Kumar In Farhad Samji's Bachchan Pandey

While Housefull 4 is working well at the ticket windows, the main team - Sajid Nadiadwala, Farhad Samji, Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon - are joining hands together for yet another film. Yes, the makers have locked Kriti opposite Akki in their next production venture Bachchan Pandey.

A source tells us, "The film has been in the planning for sometime now. It was announced as Land Of Lungi which was supposed to be a remake of Ajith starrer Veeram. Now, they have called it Bachchan Pandey, which is also Akshay's character from the masala actioner. Farhad who worked with Kriti in HF4 liked her professional attitude towards her work and offered her the lead part in his next directorial as well. There were a few other actresses vying for the same role but Kriti topped their list. The announcement will be made soon."

The insider reveals, "Unlike other masala film, the female lead has an important part to play in Bachchan Pandey. Kriti is also learning a particular dialect that suits the South Indian character that she's going to play in the project. Along with Akshay, she also has a few action scenes so the team needed someone who's good with action and acting equally." A few years ago, Deepika Padukone too rose to super fame after her stellar act in Rohit Shetty's Chennai Express.

The project will kickstart only around February next year. "Akshay is busy finishing two other projects in between. He has to wrap Laxmmi Bomb, then he promotes Good Newwz and also begins another one in the meantime. Kriti, on the other hand, is currently shooting in Rajasthan for Dinesh Vijan's Mimi."

