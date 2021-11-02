Advertisement
After Akasa Singh’s Exit, Umar Riaz And Simba Nagpal Get Into A Massive Fight

Contestants Umar Riaz and Simba Nagpal have gotten into a huge fight by not only calling each other names and being abusive but also coming to blows. Here’s a sneak peek of what’s about to happen.

Umar Riaz And Simba Nagpal | PR Handout

2021-11-02T20:58:04+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 02 Nov 2021, Updated: 02 Nov 2021 8:58 pm

After the unexpected exit of Akasa Singh, survival in the ‘Bigg Boss’ house gets tougher with every passing minute, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Vishal Kotian and Jay Bhanushali are relieved of securing immunity in this eviction round. However, this immunity has come at the cost of selecting housemates who should be nominated for eviction. While most have decided their nomination, one person is not ready to play ball.

Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash and Vishal Kotian have made up their minds to target Miesha Iyer. While Tejasswi Prakash feels she is hardly involved in the show, Vishal Kotian believes that she can switch on anyone at any moment. Karan Kundrra barely has any faith in her as he points out, “Usne merko trust deke mera trust toda hai (She broke my trust)!” But Jay Bhanushali refuses to believe that she deserves to go home and keeps on defending her. Their quarrel turns into a big fight as Tejasswi Prakash taunts Jay Bhanushali for ‘playing safe’. As Karan Kundrra tries explaining Jay Bhanushali, Tejasswi Prakash and Vishal Kotian strike at him for his indecisiveness after finally gaining power. The trio is not ready to take a ‘no’ from Jay Bhanushali and continue grilling him. Will Jay Bhanushali finally give in and nominate Miesha Iyer?

Meanwhile, tensions are soaring high among the rest of the contestants as their future in ‘Bigg Boss’ is in jeopardy. All hell breaks loose when Umar Riaz and Simba Nagpal start locking horns again and get mad at each other. Everyone tries to intervene between them, but the situation goes out of control as they both hurl insults and threats. They start crossing all the limits in the ‘Bigg Boss’ house. So much so they’re even seen pushing each other and also calling each other names. The fight between the two definitely becomes the highlight of the episode.

Outlook Web Bureau Salman Khan Mumbai Bigg Boss Art & Entertainment
