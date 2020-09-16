Additional Security To Bachchans After Jaya's Parliament Speech On 'Vilification Of Bollywood'

More security personnel will be deployed at the Bachchans residence, Jalsa, in Juhu after the veteran actress and Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan spoke on the 'vilification of Bollywood' by some persons from the entertainment industry.

Earlier, Jaya Bachchan had indirectly slammed BJP MP from Gorakhpur and Bollywood actor Ravi Kishan by calling out, "Jis thaali me khate hai, usi me ched karte hai,” she said in Hindi. She also urged the government to take a stand against such people and their language who are trying to tarnish the image of Bollywood.

A report in India Today quoted Mumbai’s Guardian Minister Aslam Shaikh as saying, “Mumbai Police will provide additional security to the Bachchan family in the wake of trolling and harassment they faced after Jaya Bachchan’s Rajya Sabha statement." He was further quoted as saying that cyber cell would also investigate social media posts targeting the Bachchans.

The hate remarks and the trolling began after Jaya Bachchan's statement in the parliament. However, many Bollywood Actors stepped-in to support the veteran actors, including BJP MP Hema Malini.

