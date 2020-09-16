September 16, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Additional Security To Bachchans After Jaya's Parliament Speech On 'Vilification Of Bollywood'

Additional Security To Bachchans After Jaya's Parliament Speech On 'Vilification Of Bollywood'

The maharashtra government will provide additional security amid the sparks created by Jaya Bachchan's 'Bollywood vilification' speech at the Rajya Sabha.

Outlook Web Bureau 16 September 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Additional Security To Bachchans After Jaya's Parliament Speech On 'Vilification Of Bollywood'
File photo of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan
AP Photo
Additional Security To Bachchans After Jaya's Parliament Speech On 'Vilification Of Bollywood'
outlookindia.com
2020-09-16T18:20:42+05:30

More security personnel will be deployed at the Bachchans residence, Jalsa, in Juhu after the veteran actress and Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan spoke on the 'vilification of Bollywood' by some persons from the entertainment industry.

Earlier, Jaya Bachchan had indirectly slammed BJP MP from Gorakhpur and Bollywood actor Ravi Kishan by calling out, "Jis thaali me khate hai, usi me ched karte hai,” she said in Hindi. She also urged the government to take a stand against such people and their language who are trying to tarnish the image of Bollywood.

A report in India Today quoted Mumbai’s Guardian Minister Aslam Shaikh as saying, “Mumbai Police will provide additional security to the Bachchan family in the wake of trolling and harassment they faced after Jaya Bachchan’s Rajya Sabha statement." He was further quoted as saying that cyber cell would also investigate social media posts targeting the Bachchans.

The hate remarks and the trolling began after Jaya Bachchan's statement in the parliament. However, many Bollywood Actors stepped-in to support the veteran actors, including BJP MP Hema Malini.

Also Read| ‘You Cannot Tarnish Bollywood's Image’, says Jaya Bachchan

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

‘Hawai Safar’ To The Great Indian March: How India Failed Its Poor Migrant Workers?

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Jaya Bachchan Ravi Kishan Kangana Ranaut Mumbai Delhi Bollywood Rajya Sabha Parliament National Arts & Entertainment

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos

×