December 19, 2020
Corona
Bollywood Actor Kriti Sanon Tests Negative For Covid-19

The ‘Luka Chuppi’ actress had tested posted for coronavirus last week

PTI 19 December 2020
Actor Kriti Sanon on Saturday said she has tested negative for Covid-19. The 30-year-old actor, who had recently returned to Mumbai after wrapping up shoot for her upcoming film with Rajkummar Rao in Chandigarh, had tested positive for coronavirus last week and was under home quarantine.

Taking to Twitter, Sanon expressed her gratitude to her doctors, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and all those who prayed for her good health.

"Happy to inform everyone that I have finally tested negative for COVID-19! A big thank you to @mybmc officials, respected Assistant commissioner @mybmcwardKW Mr. Vishwas Mote and my doctor for all the help & assistance. And thank you all for the warm wishes and the love," the actor wrote.

Sanon had in her earlier statement said she will get back to work as soon as she recovers.

"I'm gonna ride this tide, rest it out and resume work soon. Till then, I'm reading all the warm wishes and they seem to be working. Be safe guys, the pandemic hasn't gone yet," she had said.

On Friday, Maharashtra reported 3,994 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total tally to 18,88,767, while the death toll rose to 48,574.

