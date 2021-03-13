Actress Kangana Ranaut Sued For Copyright Violation

Also read FIR Filed Against Kangana Ranaut For Cheating, Copyright Breach

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has once again found herself in the eye of a storm after the Mumbai Police on Friday registered a case of copyright infringement against her based on the complaint an author.

Ashish Kaul, the author of 'Didda: The Warrior Queen of Kashmir' has accused the actress of copyright violation and has claimed that he will legally fight the “brazen infringement” of his intellectual property rights.

Kaul has alleged in a complaint before a magistrate that he has exclusive copyrights to the life story of Didda, the Princess of Lohar (Poonch) and the Queen of Kashmir. Earlier, he alleged that he had sent an email about the storyline of his book to Kangana, and she allegedly used some part of the story in a tweet while announcing her movie without his permission.

"Is it believable by any stretch of imagination that a story and a book are usurped by a renowned actor-turned-social activist?" Kaul asked.

A case of alleged cheating has been filed against the actress in this regard.

"I have embarked upon a new journey of my life against white collar crime, blatant and brazen infringement of my intellectual property and for justice," Kaul said.

"After trying my best to run across various police stations, I approached Metropolitan Magistrate, Bandra under Section 156(3) of CrPC, seeking direction to the Mumbai police to register an FIR against Kangana Ranaut and others for infringement of copyright amounting to criminal breach of trust and cheating," Kaul said.

Kaul told PTI he went to court after a "tumultuous fortnight of coming to terms" that people with power and money trample on the rights of content creators by misrepresenting and manipulating the letter and spirit of law.

"This is a fight for every content creator who comes to this city with talent, sweat on their brows and belief in the slogan of "Aatmanirbharta". The outcome of this fight will determine if a common man, who cant afford high-profile lawyers and is scared of walking into a police station will get justice against these white-collar robbers," Kaul said.

"In this New India, propelling on self-reliance and the prime minister's vision and call of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, justice will be done and not delayed. The law shall see the accused appropriately sentenced for their crimes," Kaul added.

(With PTI inputs)

