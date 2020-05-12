Actor Sonu Sood Organises Transport Buses For Migrants Stuck In Mumbai

All set to make a shift in the lives of hundreds of migrants in Mumbai, is actor Sonu Sood who has officially become the first Bollywood celebrity to organise transport services and send these helpless, underprivileged migrants home. Sonu has organised multiple bus services which would help them head home and unite with their families in this difficult hour of coronavirus.

Sood, who sponsored the travel and meal kits for these migrants, received permissions from both, Karnataka and Maharashtra Governments. A total of ten buses left from Thane, Maharashtra today to Gulbarga, Karnataka. The extremely generous actor made sure to be personally present there and bid goodbye to these hundreds of migrants. He has officially become the first Indian celebrity to come forward and lend such strong support. Sonu was really moved to see these hundreds of migrants walking around on roads being homeless.

Talking about the big move, Sonu Sood said, "I strongly believe that in the current times when we are all facing this global health calamity, every Indian deserves to be with their families and

dear ones. I have taken official permissions from the Maharashtra and Karnataka Governments to help these migrants reach home in about ten buses. The Maharashtra government officials were very helpful in terms of organising the paperwork and a special mention to the Karnataka government for welcoming the migrants back home. It was really moving for me to watch these migrants walking on roads including the little kids and old parents. I shall continue doing the same for other states as well to the best of my abilities."

Apart from this, Sonu Sood recently donated over 1,500 PPE (Personal Protective Equipments) kits to doctors across Punjab. He has also been feeding thousands of underprivileged people and he is also providing meal boxes to migrants in the Bhiwandi area during the holy month of Ramadan. Earlier, the talented star had provided his Mumbai hotel for the accommodation of the medical forces.