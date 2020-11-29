Actor Shaheer Sheikh, Ruchikaa Kapoor Get Married In Court

TV actor Shaheer Sheikh has tied the knot with Ruchikaa Kapoor, creative producer and executive vice president at production house Balaji Telefilms.

The duo had a court marriage on Friday after reportedly dating for over two years.

Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a picture of the couple, where Sheikh was dressed in a white kurta-pyjamas while she wore a blue salwar kameez.

"Off on an adventure called Forever #HappilyEverAfter #Forever Person #Ikigai #theGirlwithcurls #MadMeNow (sic)," Kapoor, 32, captioned the image.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruchikaa Kapoor (@ruchikaakapoor)

Sheikh, who has featured on popular shows like "Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi" and played Arjun, one of the five Pandavas, on the 2013 version of "Mahabharat", dedicated the lines from the classic Mohammed Rafi-Lata Mangeshkar song "Chalo Dildar Chalo" from 1972's "Pakeezah".

"Zindagi khatm bhi ho jaaye agar... Na kabhi khatm ho ulfat ka safar. #ChaloDildarChalo," the 36-year-old actor wrote.

Producer Ekta Kapoor took to Instagram to congratulate the newly-wedded couple.

"Begum Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh! @ruchikaakapoor @shaheernsheikh! Happy married life! I love you guys!" she wrote alongside a picture of the duo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ErkâÂ¤ï¸Ârek (@ektarkapoor)

The official handle of Balaji Motion Pictures also extended congratulations to the couple.

"They make us believe in happily ever after! Congratulations to our boss lady @ruchikaakapoor and the super talented @shaheernsheikh.

"Sending our warmest wishes and all the love to the lovely couple," the caption read.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine