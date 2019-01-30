﻿
Actor Jussie Smollett Beaten Up In Homophobic Attack

Chicago police opened a hate crime investigation after actor Jussie Smollett said he was attacked by men who shouted racial and homophobic slurs and physically beat him.

Outlook Web Bureau 30 January 2019
Actor Jussie Smollett Beaten Up In Homophobic Attack
Actor Jussie Smollett Beaten Up In Homophobic Attack
2019-01-30T12:55:27+0530

Chicago police opened a hate crime investigation after "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett said he was attacked by men who shouted racial and homophobic slurs and physically beat him.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Smollett reported that two men approached him and began shouting racial and homophobic slurs while he was walking here around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, reports theguardian.com.

According to the police account, they then struck him in the face and poured an unknown chemical substance on him before one wrapped a rope around his neck.

Smollett went to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. Police said he was being treated and was in good condition.

Detectives were gathering security video from nearby businesses, officials said.

It was reported by tmz.com that the two men shouted "This is Maga country" after putting a noose around his neck and pouring bleach on him.

"Maga" stands for "Make America Great Again", US President Donald Trump's election campaign slogan in 2016.

A number of celebrities voiced support for the actor after the attack.

"Sending love to Jussie and the Smollett family after this horrific attack. We support you and pray that you find peace and justice," musician John Legend said on Twitter.

"This is heartbreaking and terrifying? please pay attention to what's happening here. Sending all my love," wrote actor and singer Zendaya.

IANS

Advertisement

