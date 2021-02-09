Actor-Director Rajiv Kapoor Passes Away At 58

Bollywood Actor-director Rajiv Kapoor passed away on Tuesday at the age of 58. He was the son of renowned filmmaker-actor Raj Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor, sister in law of Rajiv Kapoor and wife of late actor Rishi Kapoor confirmed the news on her Instagram account.

She shared a picture of Rajiv Kapoor, with a caption "RIP"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)

The cause of death was not known immediately.

Rajiv Kapoor acted in many Bollywood movies, before switching his role as a producer. He made his acting debut with 1983 film "Ek Jaan Hain Hum", but made first appearance as a leading man in blockbuster "Ram Teri Ganga Maili" (1985), which was Raj Kapoor's last directorial venture.

He went on to feature in films like "Aasmaan", "Lover Boy", "Zabardast" and "Hum To Chale Pardes".

Rajiv Kapoor's last film as a hero was 1990's "Zimmedaar". He then made a switch to production and direction.

His first production was "Henna", directed by eldest brother Randhir Kapoor and featuring Rishi Kapoor.

In 1996 Rajiv Kapoor made his feature directorial debut with "PremGranth", starring Rishi Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit-Nene.

He also produced the Rishi Kapoor-directed 1999 romance drama "Aa Ab Laut Chalen".

Rajiv Kapoor was the youngest among three brothers and two sisters -- Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Ritu Nanda and Rima Jain. His eldest sister Ritu Nanda and brother Rishi Kapoor passed away in January and April last year.

With PTI Inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine