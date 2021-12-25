Arjun Bijlani Tests Positive For Covid-19

In an Instagram post on Friday, TV star Arjun Bijlani revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19. The 39-year-old actor went on to say that he is experiencing moderate symptoms and is presently under quarantine.

In the post, Bijlani shared a video of himself where he can be seen slowly turning back, and the song 'Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu' plays in the background.

"This is how corona sings to you and your expression when you know you're positive! #ekmainaurekktu. Mild symptoms, isolated in my room, taking good care of myself," he captioned it. The actor added, "Keep me in your prayers. Please be extremely careful and wear your masks. God bless all."

See the post shared by Arjun Bijlani here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Bijlani (@arjunbijlani)

Neha Bijlani, Arjun Bijlani's wife, tested positive for the virus last year.

She was able to recuperate after a few days. "Hey guys, my wife has tested positive for COVID-19. Me and my family are self-quarantined for the next 14 days. Request anyone who has come in contact with us to please get tested... We are healthy and fine and I hope we continue to be so," the actor tweeted last year.

Arjun Bijlani is a well-known Hindi television actor who has been in programmes such as 'Left Right Left,' 'Miley Jab Hum Tum,' 'Udaan Sapnon Ki,' 'Naagin,' 'Meri Aashiqui' and 'Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil.'

With the 2016 film 'Direct Ishq,' directed by Rajiv S Ruia, the actor made his Bollywood debut.

The actor has also participated in a couple of reality shows like 'Box Cricket League,' 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9,' and 'Dance Deewane.' This year, he participated in the adventure reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11,' which he also won.