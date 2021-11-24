Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 24, 2021
Abhishek Banerjee: Great Actors And Great Ambience Is What You Need For A Great Show

Actor Abhishek Banerjee opens up on working on back-to-back projects this year. Also, he talks about shooting 'The Great Wedding Of Munnes'.

Abhishek Banerjee | instagram.com/nowitsabhi

2021-11-24T16:39:01+05:30
Prateek Sur
Prateek Sur

Prateek Sur

Published: 24 Nov 2021, Updated: 24 Nov 2021 4:39 pm

Abhishek Banerjee has had a year blessed with work and signings. The actor has had multiple shoots and signings throughout the year and looks set to end the year on a working note. Banerjee had multiple film releases this year and now has begun working on yet another project. The actor has now made back-to-back announcements and as his fans gear up for his releases the actor opens up on working on back to back projects.

Abhishek Banerjee on working on back to back project shared, "I had a lot of fun during ‘Dream Girl’ and since then me and Raaj (Shaandilyaa) sir have a special relationship. We have been waiting and wanting to work with each other and one day he just narrated to me the story of 'The Great Wedding Of Munnes' and I immediately loved what I heard. We were looking forward to collaborating, we have already started the shoot and it's already looking like a lot of fun."

Continuing on the subject, "Great actors and great ambience is what you need for a great show so I am looking forward. I can't begin to express my happiness, this year has been by far the best year for me and a lot of projects have come my way and I just feel so overwhelmed with all the releases that happened this year and are lined up for the next year."

Banerjee's recent releases include ‘Helmet’, ‘Rashmi Rocket’, ‘Ankahi Kahaniya’ and ‘Ajeeb Daastaans’. Other than his upcoming show he also has multiple projects under his belt in the likes of ‘Bhediya’, ‘Aankh Micholi’, ‘Dostana 2’ and a Telugu thriller film.

Abhishek Banerjee
