Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 23, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Abhishek Banerjee, Barkha Singh To Star In Raaj Shaandilyaa's 'Great Weddings of Munnes!'

"When the makers approached me to play Munnes and narrated it to me, I was completely mind blown,” said actor Abhishek Banerjee on the show.

Abhishek Banerjee, Barkha Singh To Star In Raaj Shaandilyaa's 'Great Weddings of Munnes!'
Abhishek Banerjee and Barkha Singh. | Instagram

Trending

Abhishek Banerjee, Barkha Singh To Star In Raaj Shaandilyaa's 'Great Weddings of Munnes!'
outlookindia.com
2021-11-23T21:19:26+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 23 Nov 2021, Updated: 23 Nov 2021 9:19 pm

Actors Abhishek Banerjee and Barkha Singh will next be seen in director Raaj Shaandilyaa's OTT debut 'The Great Weddings of Munnes!', which will release on Voot Select in 2022.

A Jio Studios Original, the show features Banerjee and Singh in the main lead.

The story is about a middle-class man’s desperate attempts to marry the woman of his dreams leading to a series of hilarious misadventures.

Principal photography will take place in Mathura, Agra, Hyderabad and
Jaipur.

“This is my first collaboration with Jio Studios and also my debut in the OTT world. With so many crime and thriller shows being made, I really felt that there should be a comedy show mounted as big as a Bollywood movie. The team at Jio Studios backed my vision and the collaboration has been great so far. Our aim is to change the trend and give the audience an entertaining ride," Shaandilyaa, who directed Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Dream Girl', said in a statement.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

Banerjee, a casting director-turned-actor, who has given some of the well-loved performances in the OTT space with shows and movies such as 'Mirzapur,' 'Pataal Lok,' 'Unpaused,' 'Ankahi Kahaaniyan' and 'Rashmi Rocket,' said he was looking for a "good comedy script" when the show came to him.

“I always look for roles that challenge me as an actor and I was really looking for a good comedy script and this is a really funny story. When the makers approached me to play Munnes and narrated it to me, I was completely mind blown. We have begun shooting for the show in Rohtak and I am really looking forward to it.”

Barkha Singh, who is known for 'Engineering Girls' and 'Murder Meri Jaan,' said the show is a "laugh riot".

"My character is so interesting and something I can’t wait to play. I’m also looking forward to sharing screen space with Abhishek for the first time. It promises to be a lot of fun.”

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Abhishek Banerjee Barkha Singh Mumbai OTT Platforms Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Hailee Steinfeld Talks About Joining The Marvel Cinematic Universe In 'Hawkeye'

Hailee Steinfeld Talks About Joining The Marvel Cinematic Universe In 'Hawkeye'

Aftab Shivdasani On Aryan Khan Case: I Respect The Law And I Hope That The Right Decision Will Be Taken

‘The Matrix Resurrections’: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares First Look From The Film

Vir Das Opens Up On The 'Two Indias' Monologue, Censorship, And His Emmy Nomination

Aamir Khan finally Speaks Up About 'Laal Singh Chaddha's' Postponement

TV Stars Aishwarya Sharma And Neil Bhatt To Tie The Knot

Park Shin Hye And Choi Tae Joon To Get Married Next Year

Priyanka Chopra Comments On Nick Jonas' Workout Video, Fans React

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND Vs NZ 2021: India, New Zealand Cricketers Train Ahead Of First Test

IND Vs NZ 2021: India, New Zealand Cricketers Train Ahead Of First Test

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Afsana Khan Reunites With Fiance Saajz

Afsana Khan Reunites With Fiance Saajz

Richa Chadha: Rahul Dravid Was My First Love

Richa Chadha: Rahul Dravid Was My First Love

Frieda Pinto Reveals Her Baby Boy's Name In Birthday Post For Husband Cory Tran

Frieda Pinto Reveals Her Baby Boy's Name In Birthday Post For Husband Cory Tran

Sujoy Ghosh Unveils Why Abhishek Bachchan Replaced Saswata Chatterjee In The Movie 'Bob Biswas'

Sujoy Ghosh Unveils Why Abhishek Bachchan Replaced Saswata Chatterjee In The Movie 'Bob Biswas'

Read More from Outlook

Fake In India: Farm Law Repeal And Dilemma Of Media 'Darbaris'

Fake In India: Farm Law Repeal And Dilemma Of Media 'Darbaris'

Ashutosh Sharma / When PM Narendra Modi announced the decision to repeal the three contentious farm laws on November 19, many media houses and political pundits couldn't wrap their heads around it.

Khurram Parvez: UN Human Rights Expert Calls For J&K Activist's Release

Khurram Parvez: UN Human Rights Expert Calls For J&K Activist's Release

Naseer Ganai / Khurram Parvez was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday evening after raiding his residence and office in Srinagar earlier in the day.

1st Test: Windies Trail Sri Lanka By 162 Runs After Rain-hit Day 3

1st Test: Windies Trail Sri Lanka By 162 Runs After Rain-hit Day 3

Koushik Paul / In reply to Sri Lanka's 386, West Indies were 224/9, still another 162 runs behind in the first innings, at the close of the third day's play of the first Test.

Srinagar’s Press Colony Being Evacuated Of Press

Srinagar’s Press Colony Being Evacuated Of Press

Naseer Ganai / “It was a lovely place. All the romance of free journalism was there. Now it is being slowly dismantled,” a senior journalist said about Press Enclave also known as Mushtaq enclave and press colony of Srinagar.

Advertisement