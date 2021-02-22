Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam, Nimrat Kaur Come On Board For Social Comedy 'Dasvi'

Bollywood actors Yami Gautam, Nimrat Kaur and Abhishek Bachchan come together for a social comedy named "Dasvi".

Went on floors on Monday, the film shall be produced by Dinesh Vijan, Sandeep Leyzell and Shobhana Yadav.

Debutant director Tushar Jalota will helm "Dasvi" from a script penned by Ritesh Shah, known for "Pink" and "Batla House".

"From the makers of 'Hindi Medium', 'Angrezi Medium' and 'Bala', comes a hilarious social comedy 'Dasvi' starring Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur," a note from the makers read.

Bachchan, 45, took to Instagram and shared his first look from the film as Ganga Ram Chaudhary.

The poster features the "Ludo" star sporting a rugged look with a salt-and-pepper beard, standing against a backdrop of a scorecard.

"'Dasvi' shoot begins," Bachchan captioned the picture.

The film is presented by Jio Studios and Vijan's Maddock Films.

Apart from "Dasvi", Bachchan will be next seen in director Sujoy Ghosh-backed thriller "Bob Biswas" and "The Big Bull", inspired by the life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta.

With PTI Inputs

