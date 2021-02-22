February 22, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Arts & Entertainment  »  Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam, Nimrat Kaur Come On Board For Social Comedy 'Dasvi'

Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam, Nimrat Kaur Come On Board For Social Comedy 'Dasvi'

The film will be directed by debutante Tushar Jalota and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Sandeep Leyzell and Shobhana Yadav

Outlook Web Bureau 22 February 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam, Nimrat Kaur Come On Board For Social Comedy 'Dasvi'
Dasvi
Twitter
Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam, Nimrat Kaur Come On Board For Social Comedy 'Dasvi'
outlookindia.com
2021-02-22T18:07:40+05:30

Bollywood actors Yami Gautam, Nimrat Kaur and Abhishek Bachchan come together for a social comedy named "Dasvi".

Went on floors on Monday, the film shall be produced by Dinesh Vijan, Sandeep Leyzell and Shobhana Yadav.

Debutant director Tushar Jalota will helm "Dasvi" from a script penned by Ritesh Shah, known for "Pink" and "Batla House".

"From the makers of 'Hindi Medium', 'Angrezi Medium' and 'Bala', comes a hilarious social comedy 'Dasvi' starring Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur," a note from the makers read.

Bachchan, 45, took to Instagram and shared his first look from the film as Ganga Ram Chaudhary.

The poster features the "Ludo" star sporting a rugged look with a salt-and-pepper beard, standing against a backdrop of a scorecard.

"'Dasvi' shoot begins," Bachchan captioned the picture.

The film is presented by Jio Studios and Vijan's Maddock Films.

Apart from "Dasvi", Bachchan will be next seen in director Sujoy Ghosh-backed thriller "Bob Biswas" and "The Big Bull", inspired by the life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta.

With PTI Inputs 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Who Is Rubina Dilaik? Bigg Boss 14 Winner And Audience's Favourite Since Day 1

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Abhishek Bachchan Yami Gautam Nimrat Kaur Bombay Bollywood Movies Arts & Entertainment

More from Arts & Entertainment

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos