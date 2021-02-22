Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam, Nimrat Kaur Come On Board For Social Comedy 'Dasvi'

Bollywood actors Yami Gautam, Nimrat Kaur and Abhishek Bachchan come together for a social comedy named "Dasvi".
Went on floors on Monday, the film shall be produced by Dinesh Vijan, Sandeep Leyzell and Shobhana Yadav.
Meet GANGA RAM CHAUDHARY!#Dasvi Shoot Begins... @juniorbachchan @yamigautam @NimratOfficial #DineshVijan @LeyzellSandeep @ShobhnaYadava @TusharJalota @writish #KumarVishwas @Soulfulsachin @JIGARSARAIYA #AmitabhBhattacharya @bakemycakefilms @jiostudios @JioCinema pic.twitter.com/lDetXHNvbU— Maddockfilms (@MaddockFilms) February 22, 2021
Meet JYOTI DESWAL!#Dasvi Shoot Begins... @juniorbachchan @yamigautam @NimratOfficial #DineshVijan @LeyzellSandeep @ShobhnaYadava @TusharJalota @writish #KumarVishwas @Soulfulsachin @JIGARSARAIYA #AmitabhBhattacharya @bakemycakefilms @jiostudios @JioCinema pic.twitter.com/6WispQUrwY— Maddockfilms (@MaddockFilms) February 22, 2021
Debutant director Tushar Jalota will helm "Dasvi" from a script penned by Ritesh Shah, known for "Pink" and "Batla House".
"From the makers of 'Hindi Medium', 'Angrezi Medium' and 'Bala', comes a hilarious social comedy 'Dasvi' starring Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur," a note from the makers read.
Bachchan, 45, took to Instagram and shared his first look from the film as Ganga Ram Chaudhary.
The poster features the "Ludo" star sporting a rugged look with a salt-and-pepper beard, standing against a backdrop of a scorecard.
"'Dasvi' shoot begins," Bachchan captioned the picture.
The film is presented by Jio Studios and Vijan's Maddock Films.
Apart from "Dasvi", Bachchan will be next seen in director Sujoy Ghosh-backed thriller "Bob Biswas" and "The Big Bull", inspired by the life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta.
With PTI Inputs
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
Slavia Prague 0-0 Leicester City: Brendan Rodgers' Side Held To Dismal Europa League Draw
Sensex Tanks 400 Pts; HDFC Twins Drag
ISL Live: Where To Get Live Streaming Of Kolkata Derby Between East Bengal Vs ATK Mohun Bagan