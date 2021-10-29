Advertisement
Friday, Oct 29, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

‘Aashram’, ‘Fixerr’, ‘Padmaavat’ – Vandalism On Bollywood Sets

There have been numerous cases of vandalism on the sets of Bollywood movies or shows. Here are a few of the most striking recent examples of such vandalism on sets.

‘Aashram’, ‘Fixerr’, ‘Padmaavat’ – Vandalism On Bollywood Sets
Vandalism On Film Sets | Instagram

Trending

‘Aashram’, ‘Fixerr’, ‘Padmaavat’ – Vandalism On Bollywood Sets
outlookindia.com
2021-10-29T02:17:18+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 29 Oct 2021, Updated: 29 Oct 2021 2:17 am

Vandalism on the sets of Bollywood films and shows is not a new phenomenon. There have been numerous occasions that some or the other political group has come on sets and has created a ruckus. There has been the destruction of property on sets and also at times the cast or crew has been manhandled in the scheme of things.

Here are a few of the most famous recent incidents of vandalism on the sets of a Bollywood film or show’s sets:

‘Aashram’

Bajrang Dal workers ransacked the sets of ‘Aashram’ web series during its filming and even threw ink at the director, Prakash Jha. The filming was going on at the old jail in Bhopal, where the Bajrang Dal workers stopped the vehicles and pelted stones at them, leaving some crew members injured.

‘Fixerr’

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sircar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

Reportedly some drunken goons entered the sets of the web series ‘Fixerr’ and started claiming that it was their property and the necessary permissions had not been sought. Producer of the show Sakett Saawhney spoke on a video that narrated the whole horrific incident. He confirmed that the permissions were in place. Their director of photography Santosh Tundyal was attacked on the head. The director Soham Shah was holding his arm and Saawhney claimed that the helmer dislocated his shoulder during the attacks. He went on to add that the female crew was also badly manhandled. He and actress Mahie Gill elaborated that the female crew, including her, were beaten up and assaulted on the sets.

‘Padmaavat’

Members of the Karni Sena demolished ‘Padmaavat's sets at Jaigarh Fort in Jaipur in January 2017. The fringe group launched an aggressive demonstration against director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, even confronting him physically. They also destroyed expensive film equipment, and the filming of the picture was halted for a few days as a result of the event. The film's sets on Kolhapur's Masai plateau were vandalised during the night in March 2017. The sets for the film were set on fire, which not only damaged private property but also injured animals on the set at the time of the event. Around 20 to 30 individuals arrived at the film's set armed with petrol bombs, stones, and lathis. They ruined the costumes and burnt the feed for the animals before setting fire to the scene. The attacks were planned because fringe Rajput organisations alleged that the film has a dream sequence in which Rani Padmini and Alauddin Khilji are shown kissing. The accusations were refuted by the film's production crew.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Mumbai Bollywood Actor/Actress Bollywood Actor Vandalism Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Tejasswi Prakash And Karan Kundrra’s Romance Starts Blooming Inside ‘Bigg Boss 15’

Tejasswi Prakash And Karan Kundrra’s Romance Starts Blooming Inside ‘Bigg Boss 15’

Rajinikanth Rushed To Chennai’s Kauvery Hospital

Shah Rukh Khan Poses With Amit Desai And Satish Maneshinde’s Legal Team After Aryan Khan’s Bail

Vikas Kumar On ‘Sonsi’ Winning The National Film Award: I’m Thrilled And Extremely Grateful

Suriya Reunites With Director Bala For His Next Film

‘Eternals’ Surpasses ‘Thor 2’ And ‘Black Widow’ To Become The Worst-Reviewed Marvel Film

Paresh Rawal Wants To Get Rid Of The 'Baburao Image'

Aryan Khan Granted Bail: R Madhavan, Swara Bhasker, Sonu Sood And Others Applaud Court’s Decision

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Bayern Munich Suffer Heaviest Ever German Cup Loss

Bayern Munich Suffer Heaviest Ever German Cup Loss

Conservationist Suyash Keshari Created India’s First Wildlife OTT Platform

Conservationist Suyash Keshari Created India’s First Wildlife OTT Platform

T20 World Cup Debutants Nambia Continue Dream Run

T20 World Cup Debutants Nambia Continue Dream Run

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: England Beat Bangladesh

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: England Beat Bangladesh

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Aryan Khan To Return Home Either 'Tomorrow Or Saturday', Says Mukul Rohatgi

Aryan Khan To Return Home Either 'Tomorrow Or Saturday', Says Mukul Rohatgi

Chinmayi Sripada: When Shah Rukh Khan Meets You, He Makes You Feel Like The Most Important Person

Chinmayi Sripada: When Shah Rukh Khan Meets You, He Makes You Feel Like The Most Important Person

Emraan Hashmi: ‘Dybbuk’ Is 10 Times Higher In Terms Of Horror Quotient

Emraan Hashmi: ‘Dybbuk’ Is 10 Times Higher In Terms Of Horror Quotient

Bombay High Court Grants Bail To Aryan Khan: What Happened In Court On Day 3

Bombay High Court Grants Bail To Aryan Khan: What Happened In Court On Day 3

Read More from Outlook

Exclusive | SC’s Pegasus Order Gives Tremendous Credibility To Investigative Journalism: Dushyant Dave

Exclusive | SC’s Pegasus Order Gives Tremendous Credibility To Investigative Journalism: Dushyant Dave

Preetha Nair / Senior Supreme Court lawyer and former president of the Supreme Court Bar Association Dushyant Dave spoke to Outlook about the SC order to set up an expert committee to look into the snooping scandal using Israeli firm NSO's spyware Pegasus.

Aryan Khan To Return Home Either 'Tomorrow Or Saturday', Says Mukul Rohatgi

Aryan Khan To Return Home Either 'Tomorrow Or Saturday', Says Mukul Rohatgi

Outlook Web Desk / Former Attorney General, Mukul Rohatgi, who represented Aryan Khan in the Bombay High Court has said that that Aryan Khan will walk out of jail after the detailed order is given by the HC on Friday afternoon.

IPL: Mumbai Indians Unlikely To Retain Hardik Pandya

IPL: Mumbai Indians Unlikely To Retain Hardik Pandya

PTI / With the IPL set to be a 10-team affair, there will be a big auction in December with a lot of teams restructuring their core, looking at the future.

J&K Administration Transfers Land To CRPF, Police In Kashmir

J&K Administration Transfers Land To CRPF, Police In Kashmir

Naseer Ganai / The majority of the land in Kashmir has been allotted to CRPF in various south Kashmir districts, including picturesque Pahalgam tourist resort.

Advertisement