Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 04, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Aamir Khan Reunites With Kiran Rao To Celebrate Birthday Of Their Son

Even though Aamir and Kiran are no longer together, they continue to co-parent their son.

Aamir Khan Reunites With Kiran Rao To Celebrate Birthday Of Their Son
Aamir Khan and His Ex-Wife Kiran Rao. | Instagram

Trending

Aamir Khan Reunites With Kiran Rao To Celebrate Birthday Of Their Son
outlookindia.com
2021-12-02T13:39:10+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 02 Dec 2021, Updated: 02 Dec 2021 1:39 pm

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, who divorced earlier this year, reunited to celebrate their son Azad's birthday. Azad turned ten this year, and their longtime friend, author and writer Shobhaa De, shared photos from the event on her Instagram account. Rao rocked an edgy new hairdo while casually dressed in a grey T-shirt and light grey jeans. Her blue highlights were visible in her short hair. Khan, too, was dressed casually for the occasion, in a black T-shirt and yellowish-brown slacks.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shobhaa De (@shobhaade)

Even though Khan and Rao are no longer together, they continue to co-parent their son. They were pictured cheering for their son Azad at his football game earlier this week. The pair announced their split earlier this year in July, stating that they will continue to be co-parents to Azad and interact professionally.

On the work front, Aamir Khan is gearing up for the theatrical release of 'Laal Singh Chaddha,' which is due on April 14, 2022. This film, directed by Advait Chandan and starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, is a recreation of the blockbuster Hollywood film 'Forrest Gump.'

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Aamir Khan Shobhaa Dé Mumbai Celebrity Wedding Divorce, Separation, Talaq Parenting Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

BTS' Kim Seok-jin: I Want To Make My Mother Proud

BTS' Kim Seok-jin: I Want To Make My Mother Proud

Ahan Shetty And Tara Sutaria Starrer 'Tadap' Takes The 3rd Biggest Opening Of 2021

'Tadap' Movie Review: Debutant Ahan Shetty As A Lovelorn Hero Looks Deranged

Benedict Cumberbatch Reveals Why He Hasn't Read The Entire Script Of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

Kiara Advani Opens Up About The Criticism Her Film 'Kabir Singh' Faced

AR Rahman's All-Woman Show And 'Miracle In Matunga Street’

Faded Red: Story Of The Young American Soldier

TV Actor Sunny Pancholi Is A Carefree Foodie, Here's Why

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Prepares To Face A New Threat

India Prepares To Face A New Threat

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Mayank Agarwal Ton Steals The Show On Day 1

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Mayank Agarwal Ton Steals The Show On Day 1

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Women Farmers Protest Against Farm Laws

Women Farmers Protest Against Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

World Disability Day: Kajal Pisal Urges People To Love, Respect Everyone equally

World Disability Day: Kajal Pisal Urges People To Love, Respect Everyone equally

Arslan Goni: Increasing Levels Of Pollution Of Every Kind Is Harming The Environment

Arslan Goni: Increasing Levels Of Pollution Of Every Kind Is Harming The Environment

Toni Collette And Anna Faris To Star In The Lead Roles For ‘The Estate’

Toni Collette And Anna Faris To Star In The Lead Roles For ‘The Estate’

Sara Ali Khan On 'Atrangi Re' Role: Important To Love Your Character And Not Judge It

Sara Ali Khan On 'Atrangi Re' Role: Important To Love Your Character And Not Judge It

Read More from Outlook

Hyderpora Encounter: Arrest Of Khurram Parvez Brings Focus Back On Human Rights In Kashmir

Hyderpora Encounter: Arrest Of Khurram Parvez Brings Focus Back On Human Rights In Kashmir

Naseer A Ganai / Alleging abuse of anti-terror laws, the United Nations and international human rights bodies seek release of rights activist Khurram Parvez and inquiry into the Hyderpora encounter.

Five Points On How Taliban Wants To Define Marriage For Women

Five Points On How Taliban Wants To Define Marriage For Women

Seema Guha / Taliban government's revised version of women’s rights decree largely emphasizes on marriage and re-marriage which predictably is in accordance with the sharia laws.

2nd Test, Day 2 LIVE: IND Demolish NZ, Take 263-run Lead

2nd Test, Day 2 LIVE: IND Demolish NZ, Take 263-run Lead

Koushik Paul / Follow here Day 2 live cricket scores of India vs New Zealand second Test at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. India are batting first after Virat Kohli won the toss.

Omicron Severity Is Anticipated To Be Low: Health Ministry

Omicron Severity Is Anticipated To Be Low: Health Ministry

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Will the Omicron variant drive the Covid-19 third wave in India? The Union Health Ministry says the chances are very low.

Advertisement