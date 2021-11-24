Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 24, 2021
Aamir Khan Apologised To The 'KGF' Team For Trespassing Release Date With 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

"I had a long heart-to-heart conversation with Yash who was very supportive of my plan," said the actor.

Aamir Khan Apologised To The 'KGF' Team For Trespassing Release Date With 'Laal Singh Chaddha'
Aamir Khan 'profusely apologised' to the KGF team for 'trespassing' on 'Laal Singh Chaddha' release date | Instagram/@aamirkhanproductions

Aamir Khan Apologised To The 'KGF' Team For Trespassing Release Date With 'Laal Singh Chaddha'
2021-11-24T17:00:26+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 24 Nov 2021, Updated: 24 Nov 2021 5:00 pm

After scheduling his upcoming film, 'Laal Singh Chaddha', on the same date as the Kannada star Yash's multilingual film 'KGF: Chapter 2',  actor Aamir Khan apologised to the KGF' producers and Yash. After being delayed several times due to pandemic-related concerns, Laal Singh Chaddha, the official version of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, will clash with KGF: Chapter 2 on April 14.

The new delay, according to Khan in a recent interview with Indian Express, is due to the film's complex visual effects, which will take longer to finish. “There are two ways of doing the visual effects — you can do a rush job or you can go for quality work. I didn’t want a rush job, hence I preferred to postpone the film,” Khan said.

The actor also voiced disappointment at having to co-star in another big-budget film. He stated that he has offered to promote 'KGF: Chapter 2' as a kind of reparation. 

“Ideally, I would never take a date which has already been finalised by the producer of another big film. I hate to give the impression that I am trespassing on someone else’s territory, but since I am playing a Sikh for the first time in my career, the Baisakhi day (14th April) seemed to be the most appropriate for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha,” the actor said thereby explaining the choice of the date.

He then continued, “Before I finalised the date, I profusely apologised to the producer (Vijay Kiragandur), director (Prashanth Neel), and lead man (Yash) of KGF Chapter 2. I wrote to them and explained my predicament. I told them how the lockdown had made matters difficult for all producers. I also explained that a Baisakhi release for my film would be ideal. They understood my viewpoint and were good enough to ask me to go ahead in spite of their film releasing on the same day."

He added, "I was very touched by their gesture. In fact, I had a long heart-to-heart conversation with Yash who was very supportive of my plan. I told him that 'KGF' was an established brand name and so, people would definitely patronise the sequel. I also told him that since his was an action film whereas mine was a family film as it was a love story, the two films would hopefully not eat into each other’s collections. I also volunteered to promote his film. I told Yash, I would be watching his film on 14th April in a cinema hall as I am a fan of the KGF franchise, like millions of others.” 

 The first 'KGF' film, which was released in 2018, was a runaway box office success, grossing Rs 250 crore, breaking the record for the highest-grossing Kannada film of all time. Sanjay Dutt will play the adversary in Chapter 2, with Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj playing supporting roles.

 Advait Chandan directed Laal Singh Chaddha, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh.

 

Aamir Khan
