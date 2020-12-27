December 27, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Arts & Entertainment  »  Aahana Kumra Says, 'Comedy Is All About Rhythm'

Aahana Kumra Says, 'Comedy Is All About Rhythm'

Aahana Kumra talks about her upcoming comedy series 'Sandwiched Forever' which marks her debut in comedy genre opposite Kunaal Roy Kapur

PTI 27 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Aahana Kumra Says, 'Comedy Is All About Rhythm'
Aahana Kumra
Twitter
Aahana Kumra Says, 'Comedy Is All About Rhythm'
outlookindia.com
2020-12-27T14:40:30+05:30

Actor Aahana Kumra, known for her performances in drama features like "Lipstick Under My Burkha" and "Khuda Haafiz", says her upcoming comedy series "Sandwiched Forever" gave her the opportunity to try a new genre.

Directed by Rohan Sippy, the show revolves around a newlywed couple - Naina (Kumra) and Sameer, played by Kunaal Roy Kapur, who struggles to manage their folks and in-laws who live next door.

The 35-year-old actor, who starred this year in thriller web series "Marzi" and zombie horror show "Betaal", said "Sandwiched Together" marks her maiden comic project.

"Comedy is all about rhythm... This is the first time I was offered a comedy. On OTT, there is a huge space for humour because there isn't any. The digital platform mostly tends to offer content in the dark, crime and thriller space," Kumra, who plays a badminton player in the show, told PTI.

The actor has also recently completed shooting for another comedy series, titled "Call My Agent", and said 2020 turned out to be a "brilliant" year for her work wise.

"2020 has been a difficult year for everybody. For me it has been brilliant, I had back-to-back releases. I am grateful for the appreciation I have got for all the work. I hope I have an exciting lineup next year."

"Call My Agent", directed by Shaad Ali, is a Hindi remake of the French workplace comedy "Dix Pour Cent".

Narrated through the eyes of four high-profile agents of Bollywood celebrities, the show narrates the behind-the-scenes stories of the magic and the madness which keeps the star system running.

"There are so many things that agents do to make sure you have a good and happy career. There is a huge system that works behind to streamline your life. I now have a lot more respect and empathy for my agents and managers. Now I understood the way it is," she said.

"Call My Agent" also stars Soni Razdan, Rajat Kapoor and Ayush Mehra.

The French original was created by Fanny Herrero and showrun by Cedric Klapisch.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Salman Khan Rings In A Low-Key Birthday, No Celebrations This 'Terrible' Year

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Bollywood Over the Top (OTT) Comedy Arts & Entertainment

More from Arts & Entertainment

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos