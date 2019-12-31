7 Actors Who Established Their Names In The World Of Web In 2019

Also read The Websters: How Web Series Are Changing Dictionary of Stardom

The boom of the digital space only multiplied this year. We saw some of the most poignant stories come from the web world and a few talented stars establish their names in this budding area of entertainment. Here are the top seven actors who have made a huge impact on digital platforms for their work

Maanvi Gagroo

Maanvi Gagroo had a stellar year in 2019. After portraying the role in the show Four More Shots Please! which spoke about complicated relationships, she dazzled the audience with her role in the second season of her hit series Triping and Made In Heaven. The actor has emerged as a web star and is going to continue this run as the second season of Four More Shots Please! comes out soon along with other interesting projects.

Rasika Dugal

Not one or two, Rasika Dugal has been a part of four-hit web shows this year. Starting with the acclaimed role in Delhi Crime, she went on to play many different characters in shows like Humorously Yours 2 and Made In Heaven. The year ended on a high note as she recently released show, Out Of Love got her a lot of appreciation from the audience.

Sayani Gupta

Next on the list is an actress who is known to effortlessly get into the skin of every character she plays, justifying all her roles with panache. She played a dedicated journalist in Four More Shots Please! and a disturbed criminal in Posham Pa. Her final outing in 2019 was Inside Edge season two saw her reprise her role as a cricket analyst from the hit show and her smart, nerdy character was applauded by the viewers.

Kirti Kulhari

Kirti Kulhari has shone bright this year. Along with her film hits, she was a prominent part of Four More Shots Please! and the Netflix Original Bard Of Blood. Playing strong female characters in both the series, she has been hugely praised for both her roles and is going to be back in the world of web with more exciting shows in 2020.

Sumeet Vyas

Sumeet Vyas is one of the big names in the webspace. He started with Permanent Roommates and has gone on to do many successful series. This year, he was seen in the hit show Tripling season two which he also co-wrote. Along with this, he was also seen in the show The Verdict – The State vs Nanavati which garnered a positive response.

Shefali Shah

She is known to be an extraordinary actor in the TV and film space and now, with Delhi Crime, Shefali Shah conquered the web world too. The grace and intensity with which she portrayed the role of Vartika Chaturvedi wowed the audience. Now, the fans cannot wait to see her in the second season of the show which is said to come out soon.

Arjun Mathur

The webspace has given actors a lot of freedom to portray the roles that they want without inhibitions. And that is exactly what actor Arjun Mathur did when he was seen in Made In Heaven. Playing a gay character who goes through obstacles in his personal and professional life, he collected a lot of appreciation for the same. With season two of the show coming up soon, the audience is eager to see how he takes his complex character to the next level.