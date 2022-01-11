Advertisement
Tuesday, Jan 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Sussanne Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Nehha Pendse, Vir Das, Pawan Kalyan's Son, And Ex-Wife Test Covid-Positive

From actress Janhvi Kapoor to comedian Vir Das, there are so many celebs who've opened up about being Covid-positive. Here's a list of a few celebrities who have been recently quarantined.

Sussanne Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Nehha Pendse, Vir Das, Pawan Kalyan's Son, And Ex-Wife Test Covid-Positive
Actress Janhvi Kapoor, comedian Vir Das and television actress Neha Pendse test positive for covid-19. | Instagram/@nehapendse, /@janhvikapoor

Trending

Sussanne Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Nehha Pendse, Vir Das, Pawan Kalyan's Son, And Ex-Wife Test Covid-Positive
outlookindia.com
2022-01-11T22:12:03+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 11 Jan 2022, Updated: 11 Jan 2022 10:12 pm

Actor Janhvi Kapoor on Tuesday revealed that she and her sister Khushi Kapoor had tested positive for Covid-19. Taking to Instagram Stories, Janhvi Kapoor shared a note informing her fans and followers that the duo had contracted the coronavirus on January 3 and have now tested negative for it.

Earlier, the actress had shared a series of photos in an Instagram post. She had a thermometer in one of them, and she snuggled with Khushi in another as they lay in bed.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Recently, interior designer Sussanne Khan tested positive from Covid-19.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)

Khan shared her diagnosis on her Instagram account. Sharing the news, Sussanne Khan wrote, "After dodging Covid-19 for 2 years, In the 3rd year of 2022 the stubborn Omicron variant has finally infiltrated my immune system. I tested positive last night (sic)." She also requested her fans to take precautions. She wrote, "Please be safe and take care of yourselves diligently. This is a very contagious one."

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Comedian-actor Vir Das shared recently that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and has mild symptoms.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Vir Das (@virdas)

Taking to his Instagram handle, Das wrote, "Right. I've tested positive for Covid-19. Mild symptoms. Aches and a sore throat. Isolated at home. Had only been in contact with two other people in the last month and thankfully they are both negative (sic)."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the comedian was recently nominated for his comedy special at the International Emmy Awards 2021.

Television actress Nehha Pendse has tested positive for Covid-19 as well. The actress informed that she is under home quarantine while assuring that she hasn't come in contact with anyone since the past few days. She credited her introverted nature to be helpful as she was staying indoors.


Pendse took to her Instagram handle and shared a note on her story to inform fans and followers about testing positive. The actress wrote, “After dodging the virus for 2 years, I have unfortunately caught it. Results are positive. I am in home quarantine. Have not stepped out or met anyone past few days. Being introvert can be helpful at times. (sic)”

Actor Pawan Kalyan's wife, actress Renu Desai, and his son Akira Nandan have tested positive for Covid. The news was shared by the actress on Instagram. She revealed that she has taken all the precautions and despite spending their time sitting at home even on New Year they have contracted the virus.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by renu (@renuudesai)

Other celebrities who have tested positive for Covid-19 recently include actresses Esha Gupta, Nora Fatehi, Mrunal Thakur, actor John Abraham, music composer SS Thaman and legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Janhvi Kapoor Vir Das Khushi Kapoor Mumbai COVID 19 Pandemic Quarantine Actor/Actress Bollywood Bollywood news Singer Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Dia Mirza Reveals About Her Near-Death Experience During Pregnancy

Dia Mirza Reveals About Her Near-Death Experience During Pregnancy

Veteran Odia Actor Mihir Das Dies At 63

'Baahubali's Katappa, Sathyaraj, Discharged From Hospital After Covid-19 Health Scare

Sunny Leone Goes Jet-Skiing On Her Vacation In Maldives, View Pics

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar Gives An Important Update On Lata Mangeshkar's Health

Producer Nikhil Dwivedi Paid A Surprise Visit By The State Intelligence Unit of Mumbai. Here’s why!

Sushanth Akkineni's 'Ravanasura' First Look Revealed, Producer Abhishek Nama Calls It 'Terrific'

As 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' Clocks Three Years, Yami Gautam Reminisces Shooting Days

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: India Strike Early After 223 All Out On Day 1

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: India Strike Early After 223 All Out On Day 1

Blaze Of Sorrow

Blaze Of Sorrow

New Zealand Give Memorable Farewell To Ross Taylor

New Zealand Give Memorable Farewell To Ross Taylor

In Pics 10 Best Off Beat Movies On Love

In Pics 10 Best Off Beat Movies On Love

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Rakhi Sawant’s Husband Ritesh Singh Makes Shocking Revelations About His Ex-Wife

Rakhi Sawant’s Husband Ritesh Singh Makes Shocking Revelations About His Ex-Wife

Betty White Death Certificate Reveals She Suffered A Stroke Six Days Before Her Death

Betty White Death Certificate Reveals She Suffered A Stroke Six Days Before Her Death

Jamie Lever Cracks Up Farah Khan And Raveena Tandon On ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’

Jamie Lever Cracks Up Farah Khan And Raveena Tandon On ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’

Mumbai Police Arrest Fake Casting Director Demanding Sexual Favours From Kolkata Girl

Mumbai Police Arrest Fake Casting Director Demanding Sexual Favours From Kolkata Girl

Read More from Outlook

Time Of The Living Dead: How Zombie Films Have Dealt With Apocalypse

Time Of The Living Dead: How Zombie Films Have Dealt With Apocalypse

Jai Arjun Singh / How zombie films, or almost-zombie films, have dealt with the apocalypse, social crisis and personal desolation

How Crypto Fear and Greed Index Reflects The Market Sentiment: All You Need to Know

How Crypto Fear and Greed Index Reflects The Market Sentiment: All You Need to Know

Harsh Kumar / Crypto Fear and Greed Index measure the sentiment of the cryptocurrency market. While it is an indicator of the overall market sentiment, an investing decision has to be based on several other inputs.

Decoding The Politics Behind Novak Djokovic’s Visa Battle With Australian Government

Decoding The Politics Behind Novak Djokovic’s Visa Battle With Australian Government

Ankit Kumar Singh / Current Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison seems to be gaining political mileage by denying the world's No.1 tennis player Novak Djokovic entry in the first Grand Slam of the year.

Beware Of BNPL: Buy Now But Know How Much You Will Have To Pay Later

Beware Of BNPL: Buy Now But Know How Much You Will Have To Pay Later

Madhuparna Roy Sukul / Small loans and no paperwork make BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes an attractive choice, but know that they are riddled with risks for the indisciplined borrower

Advertisement