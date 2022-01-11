Sussanne Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Nehha Pendse, Vir Das, Pawan Kalyan's Son, And Ex-Wife Test Covid-Positive

Actor Janhvi Kapoor on Tuesday revealed that she and her sister Khushi Kapoor had tested positive for Covid-19. Taking to Instagram Stories, Janhvi Kapoor shared a note informing her fans and followers that the duo had contracted the coronavirus on January 3 and have now tested negative for it.

Earlier, the actress had shared a series of photos in an Instagram post. She had a thermometer in one of them, and she snuggled with Khushi in another as they lay in bed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Recently, interior designer Sussanne Khan tested positive from Covid-19.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)

Khan shared her diagnosis on her Instagram account. Sharing the news, Sussanne Khan wrote, "After dodging Covid-19 for 2 years, In the 3rd year of 2022 the stubborn Omicron variant has finally infiltrated my immune system. I tested positive last night (sic)." She also requested her fans to take precautions. She wrote, "Please be safe and take care of yourselves diligently. This is a very contagious one."

Comedian-actor Vir Das shared recently that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and has mild symptoms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vir Das (@virdas)

Taking to his Instagram handle, Das wrote, "Right. I've tested positive for Covid-19. Mild symptoms. Aches and a sore throat. Isolated at home. Had only been in contact with two other people in the last month and thankfully they are both negative (sic)."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the comedian was recently nominated for his comedy special at the International Emmy Awards 2021.

Television actress Nehha Pendse has tested positive for Covid-19 as well. The actress informed that she is under home quarantine while assuring that she hasn't come in contact with anyone since the past few days. She credited her introverted nature to be helpful as she was staying indoors.



Pendse took to her Instagram handle and shared a note on her story to inform fans and followers about testing positive. The actress wrote, “After dodging the virus for 2 years, I have unfortunately caught it. Results are positive. I am in home quarantine. Have not stepped out or met anyone past few days. Being introvert can be helpful at times. (sic)”

Actor Pawan Kalyan's wife, actress Renu Desai, and his son Akira Nandan have tested positive for Covid. The news was shared by the actress on Instagram. She revealed that she has taken all the precautions and despite spending their time sitting at home even on New Year they have contracted the virus.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by renu (@renuudesai)

Other celebrities who have tested positive for Covid-19 recently include actresses Esha Gupta, Nora Fatehi, Mrunal Thakur, actor John Abraham, music composer SS Thaman and legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.