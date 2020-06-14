100 Liquor Bottles Found In 'Baahubali' Actor Ramya Krishnan’s Car, Driver Arrested

Award-winning South-indian actor Ramya Krishnan, who starred as Sivagami in Baahubali, is in news after Tamil Nadu Police recovered about 100 bottles of liquor from her car.
According to the police, the actor was travelling in the car at the time on the East Coast Road (ECR) where they were carrying out vehicle checks on Thursday. The police found about 100 liquor bottles in the car boot and when queried Ramya Krishnan said she was unaware about the bottles.
Later the police confiscated the bottles and arrested the driver Selvakumar who said the liquor was bought at the Tamil Nadu government run liquor shop. The government has not allowed the opening of the Tasmac shops in Chennai. After questioning, the driver was released on bail.
Another driver came and drove the actor back to Chennai.
Just Wanted To See His Dying Son: Story Behind Photograph Of Crying Man That Shook India
Detained Briefly By Delhi Police After Meeting Rahul Gandhi, Migrants Get Cong Help
The Lockdown Failed On All Fronts. There's No Other Way Of Saying It
Highlights: Discoms In Union Territories To Be Privatised, Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
As Covid-19 Cases Soar, PM Modi Likely To Hold Fresh Talks With CMs Next Week
'Our MLAs Not For Sale; Will Expose Fascist Forces': Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot
Will Modi's Push For Self-Reliance Based On 'Make In India' Work?