Ensure Child Sex Abuse Cases Are Fast-Tracked, Decided By Special Courts: Supreme Court To High Courts

Expressing its concern over pendency of cases of sexual abuses on children, the Supreme Court on Tuesday directed all high courts to ensure cases under the POSCO Act are fast-tracked and decided by special courts.

The apex court said the high courts may constitute a committee of three judges to regulate and monitor the trials of sexual assault cases of children.

The high courts have been directed to form three-member committee to see development of the cases in lower courts. The SC also directed not to give unnecessary adjournments.

Last month, the Centre approved an ordinance to amend the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act to provide for the death penalty for the rape of children below the age of 12.

The move comes in the wake of public outrage over the Kathua rape-and-murder case where the victim was a minor.

