Engine, Power Coach Of Delhi-Rajdhani Express Derails Near Minto Bridge

A Delhi-bound Rajdhani went off the tracks near Minto bridge here today, hours after seven coaches of the Shaktipunj Express derailed in Uttar Pradesh, said a railways spokesperson.

No casualties were reported in the two accidents.

"The engine and power car are affected. Since the speed of the (Ranchi-Delhi Rajdhani Express) train was very low, there was no injury to any passenger," said Neeraj Sharma, Northern Railways spokesperson.

The incident took place around 11.45 am.

Earlier in the morning, seven coaches of the Jabalpur- bound Shaktipunj Express derailed in Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh.

"The accident occurred at around 6.25 am this morning and we have already cleared out the site. All passengers were put on the remaining coaches and by 7.28 am all of them had left the spot. All of them are safe and no one was injured in the accident," said ministry spokesperson Anil Saxena.

The train was running at a speed of about 40 km per hr which, officials say, prevented any injuries when the incident occurred.

It was the third derailment in Uttar Pradesh in less than a month, On August 19, the Kalinga Utkal Express derailed in Muzaffarnagar district, killing 22 people. On August 23, the Kaifiat Express derailed in Auraiya district.

The derailments of the Rajdhani and the Shaktipunj Express are the first two accidents after Piyush Goyal took over as the new railways minister this week.

