End Of An Era: Condolences Pour In On Mrinal Sen's Demise

Also Read Legendary Filmmaker Mrinal Sen Dies At 95

Dadasaheb Phalke award-winning film director Mrinal Sen, the last of the triumvirate of directing icons, Satyajit Ray and Ritwik Ghatak, passed away on Sunday. He was 95.

Prominent personalities and film makers have taken to Twitter on the demise of Sen.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the death of noted film-maker Mrinal Sen, saying the country is grateful to him for giving some of the most memorable films.

"Our country is grateful to Shri Mrinal Sen for giving us some of the most memorable films. The dexterity and sensitivity with which he made films is noteworthy. His rich work is admired across generations. Saddened by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and admirers," he said on Twitter.

Our country is grateful to Shri Mrinal Sen for giving us some of the most memorable films.



The dexterity and sensitivity with which he made films is noteworthy. His rich work is admired across generations.



Saddened by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2018

President Ram Nath Kovind remembered the director for his "penetrating and sensitive portrayal of social realities".

"Sad to learn of the passing of acclaimed film-maker Mrinal Sen. From 'Bhuvan Shome' to the 'Calcutta' trilogy, his penetrating and sensitive portrayal of social realities made him a fine chronicler of our times. A loss to Bengal, to India and to the world of cinema," the post from his official Twitter handle read.

Sad to learn of the passing of acclaimed film-maker Mrinal Sen. From Bhuvan Shome to the Calcutta trilogy, his penetrating and sensitive portrayal of social realities made him a fine chronicler of our times. A loss to Bengal, to India and to the world of cinema #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 30, 2018

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also condoled the demise of Sen on Twitter.

"Saddened at the passing away of Mrinal Sen. A great loss to the film industry. My condolences to his family," she tweeted.

CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury also remembered the filmmaker for his humanistic narrative.

"Mrinal Sen's passing away is a big loss not only to Cinema but to the world of Culture & India's civilisational values. Mrinal da radicalised cinematography by his

people-centric humanistic narrative. Deepest condolences," he wrote.

Mrinal Sen’s passing away is a big loss not only to Cinema but to the world of Culture & India's civilisational values. Mrinal da radicalised Cinematography by his people-centric humanistic narrative. Deepest condolences. https://t.co/SXkwr5NQKf — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) December 30, 2018

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, "Mrinal Sen no more. A most amiable, distinguished creative cinematic mind , contemporary of Satyajit Ray and Ritwik Ghatak.. I did my first ever voice over in his film 'Bhuvan Shome'. Prayers and condolences."

T 3043 - Mrinal Sen no more .. a most amiable, distinguished creative cinematic mind , contemporary of Satyajit Ray and Rithik Ghatak.. I did my first ever voice over in his film BHUVAN SHOME .. prayers and condolences ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 30, 2018

Prosenjit Chatterjee said, "At the end of the year receiving news like demise of the legend Mrinal Sen saddens and shocks us. Mrinal jethu gave a new perspective to Indian

Cinema. It's a huge loss for all of us. May his soul rest in peace."

At the end of the year receiving news like demise of the legend Mrinal Sen saddens and shocks us. Mrinal jethu gave a new perspective to Indian Cinema.Its a huge loss for all of us.May his soul rest in peace. — Prosenjit Chatterjee (@prosenjitbumba) December 30, 2018

Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee, who had worked with film director, said Sen's death was a "personal loss" to him and an irreparable loss to Indian cinema.

Nandita Das tweeted, "I dreaded the day I would have to write about Mrinalda in past tense. But I knew it was coming. I met him last on Nov 11th. He was frail but he didn't leave my hand. Mrinalda, the world, and for sure my world won’t be the same without you."

I dreaded the day I would have to write about Mrinalda in past tense. But I knew it was coming. I met him last on Nov 11th. He was frail but he didn't leave my hand. Mrinalda, the world, and for sure my world won’t be the same without you. https://t.co/OxE71qJPMG pic.twitter.com/yS70H4ZiMe — Nandita Das (@nanditadas) December 30, 2018

Veteran actor and film director Aparna Sen said the news came as a shock to her.

"RIP Mrinal Sen. One of the finest filmmakers. His films were an inspiration.. Contemporary of Satyajit Ray and Ritwik Ghatak," Shoojit Sircar said.

South superstar Mohanlal also mourned the Indian film industry's loss in Sen's death.

"Mrinal Sen you will always be remembered. Rest in Peace," he wrote.